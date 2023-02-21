59m ago

add bookmark

DA, coalition partners choose MP Cilliers Brink as Tshwane mayoral candidate

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cilliers Brink. (Photo: Deaan Vivier)
Cilliers Brink. (Photo: Deaan Vivier)
  • The DA and coalition political parties have agreed to choose DA MP Cilliers Brink as its mayoral candidate in Tshwane.
  • Former mayor Randall Williams resigned on 13 February. 
  • Tshwane speaker Murunwa Makwarela says he is treating the matter with urgency but it's still unclear when a council meeting will be held for the election of the mayor.

DA MP Cilliers Brink is the party's preferred candidate for Tshwane mayor. 

News24 understands, from sources close to the coalition, that Brink was presented as the final candidate at a meeting the DA and its coalition partners held on Tuesday.

It is understood that DA leader John Steenhuisen presented Brink's name.

Former mayor Randall Williams resigned last week, forcing the DA and its coalition partners to seek a replacement. 

According to the coalition agreement, the DA holds the prerogative when it comes to the candidate who should be selected as mayor. 

The party interviewed eight of its members for the role and Brink was chosen, News24 was told.

Brink currently serves as a member of Parliament and a spokesperson for the DA on cooperative governance and traditional affairs. 

He served as a councillor in Tshwane before moving to Parliament in 2019. 

He also served as a mayoral committee member in Tshwane between 2016 and 2018 when the DA governed the metro.

READ |  DA MP Cilliers Brink among those tipped for Tshwane mayoral seat as DA interviews candidates

News24 understands that most of the DA's coalition partners confirmed their willingness to support Brink but were stern on reservations about service delivery priorities. 

Brink still needs to win most of the support from the Tshwane council before he can be elected.

It remains to be seen when a new mayor will be elected. 

On Tuesday, Tshwane Speaker Murunwa Makwarela said a date for the election of a new mayor for Tshwane would be finalised soon. 

Williams resigned on 13 February but changed it so that the resignation only becomes effective on 28 February. 

The former mayor appointed the City's now former MMC for Finance, Peter Sutton, to act as mayor while he remained on special leave for the remainder of his term. 

Makwarela had initially accepted the changes to Williams' resignation and cancelled a council meeting scheduled for last Thursday.

A dispute ensued because the EFF in Tshwane insisted that Williams' first resignation letter of 13 February should be the only one accepted by the council. 

The EFF stormed the Tshwane council offices last week, insisting that the mayoral committee appointed by Williams did not exist because his resignation immediately dissolved the political positions. 

READ | Tshwane mayor's two conflicting resignation letters cause legal dilemma for DA, coalition partners

The party manhandled and attempted to remove mayoral committee members from the Tshwane office building. 

The EFF's insistence on the legal standing of Williams' first resignation date held some water. 

Makwarela confirmed that a legal opinion from a law firm appointed by the City manager confirmed that 13 February was Williams' last day in office and the City had no political appointee. 

Makwarela said:

Yesterday, my office was furnished with formal legal opinion which confirmed that the initial resignation of executive mayor, which was tendered on 13 February, was valid. The resignation took effect from midnight of the same day, and the amendment of the date was unlawful and has no force and effect.

Makwarela denied that he had "broken" the law by accepting Williams' amended resignation date. 

He said a new date for the appointment of a new speaker would be announced "soon" because stabilising the municipal government was necessary. 

"The speaker will determine the date [on which] a new mayor can be elected," he added. 

Makwarela said municipal legislation only noted that a new mayor had to be elected as "soon as necessary". He said he was consulting with party whips on the date. 

Makwarela is a COPE member, and his party forms a coalition partnership with the DA, ActionSA, ACDP, FF-Plus and the IFP to govern in Tshwane. 

Even though Makwarela needs clarification on when a council meeting will take place for the election of a mayor, News24 understands that the coalition partners want a meeting to be held by Friday. 

The rush to elect a mayor stems from a need to urgently pass an adjustment budget for the City.

This needs to be finalised by the end of February because of municipal legislation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanceffactionsacilliers brinkgautengtshwanepolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
35% - 2681 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
54% - 4093 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
11% - 827 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid

2h ago

LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.08
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
19.44
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
931.44
+0.8%
Palladium
1,512.79
+1.7%
Gold
1,832.48
-0.5%
Silver
21.75
-0.4%
Brent Crude
84.07
+1.3%
Top 40
72,764
-1.4%
All Share
78,829
-1.3%
Resource 10
70,726
-2.7%
Industrial 25
103,956
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,314
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

9h ago

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

9h ago

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

2h ago

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo