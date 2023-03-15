1h ago

DA elective congress: Here are the candidates battling for leadership positions

  • The DA has announced the names of candidates nominated to stand for election at its elective congress next month.
  • There are 25 candidates in the running for various national leadership positions.
  • More than 2 000 delegates will vote for new leaders of South Africa's biggest opposition party.

DA strongwoman Helen Zille will have less of a fight to retain her powerful position in the party as only one, relatively unknown party member is challenging her at an elective congress next month.

On Wednesday, the DA announced the names of candidates nominated to stand for election to various national leadership roles.

In just over two weeks, more than 2 000 delegates will vote for new DA leaders who will take the party forward and become the face of its campaign for the 2024 general elections.

DA MP Greg Krumbock, one of the congress' presiding officers, said preparations were in full swing.

Zille, the incumbent federal council chairperson, is being challenged by Lungile Phenyane, who is a surprise candidate contesting for all the positions.

READ | DA doesn't need 'parrots who echo the voices of their masters', says Steenhuisen-challenger Phalatse

Zille's position is equivalent to the position of secretary-general in the ANC.

In 2019, she endured a fierce battle as she went up against former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, former deputy chief whip Mike Waters and deputy federal council chairperson Thomas Walters.

Phenyane is a DA member from the party's Tshwane region.

John Steenhuisen
DA leader John Steenhuisen during an interview with City Press in Sandton this week. Photo: Rosetta Msimango/City Press

She is contesting for the position of party leader going up against John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse.

With little standing in the party, it is widely speculated Phenyane will not have a substantive impact on the leadership race or the contest for any other position.

The position of federal finance chairperson is being contested by incumbent Dion George and Phenyane.

Candidates contesting for the three deputy chairpersons of federal council positions are:

  • Annelie Lotriet
  • Ashor Sarupen
  • James Masango
  • Lungile Phenyane
  • Segope Sathekge
  • Thomas Walters
  • Tyrone Gray

Walters, Sarupen, and Lotriet are the favourites to emerge victorious.

Those in the running for deputy federal chairpersons include Anton Bredell, Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith, Phenyane, Natasha Mazzone, Nqaba Bhanga, Refiloe Nt'sekhe, Shehana Kajee, and Solly Malatsi.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga
Nelson Mandela Bay metro Mayor Nqaba Bhanga can be seen in this photo taken on 15 January 2018 in Port Elizabeth.
Gallo Images PHOTO: Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images

Out of the eight, only three will be elected.

Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer, Phenyane, and Qhawekazi Mbatha are all in the running for federal chairperson.

READ | Steenhuisen endorses Zille for second term as federal chair ahead of DA’s national congress

The congress will elect the leader, federal chairperson and three deputy federal chairpersons.

"Furthermore, alongside federal congress, the members of the DA federal council will vote for the chairperson and three deputy chairpersons of federal council, as well as the federal finance chairperson," said Krumbock.

Nominations for the candidates standing for election opened on 6 February and closed on Monday.

