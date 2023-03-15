DA elective congress: Here are the candidates battling for leadership positions

The DA has announced the names of candidates nominated to stand for election at its elective congress next month.

DA strongwoman Helen Zille will have less of a fight to retain her powerful position in the party as only one, relatively unknown party member is challenging her at an elective congress next month.

On Wednesday, the DA announced the names of candidates nominated to stand for election to various national leadership roles.

In just over two weeks, more than 2 000 delegates will vote for new DA leaders who will take the party forward and become the face of its campaign for the 2024 general elections.

DA MP Greg Krumbock, one of the congress' presiding officers, said preparations were in full swing.

Zille, the incumbent federal council chairperson, is being challenged by Lungile Phenyane, who is a surprise candidate contesting for all the positions.

Zille's position is equivalent to the position of secretary-general in the ANC.

In 2019, she endured a fierce battle as she went up against former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, former deputy chief whip Mike Waters and deputy federal council chairperson Thomas Walters.

Phenyane is a DA member from the party's Tshwane region.

She is contesting for the position of party leader going up against John Steenhuisen and Mpho Phalatse.

With little standing in the party, it is widely speculated Phenyane will not have a substantive impact on the leadership race or the contest for any other position.

The position of federal finance chairperson is being contested by incumbent Dion George and Phenyane.

Candidates contesting for the three deputy chairpersons of federal council positions are:

Annelie Lotriet

Ashor Sarupen

James Masango

Lungile Phenyane

Segope Sathekge

Thomas Walters

Tyrone Gray

Walters, Sarupen, and Lotriet are the favourites to emerge victorious.

Those in the running for deputy federal chairpersons include Anton Bredell, Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith, Phenyane, Natasha Mazzone, Nqaba Bhanga, Refiloe Nt'sekhe, Shehana Kajee, and Solly Malatsi.

Out of the eight, only three will be elected.

Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer, Phenyane, and Qhawekazi Mbatha are all in the running for federal chairperson.

The congress will elect the leader, federal chairperson and three deputy federal chairpersons.

"Furthermore, alongside federal congress, the members of the DA federal council will vote for the chairperson and three deputy chairpersons of federal council, as well as the federal finance chairperson," said Krumbock.

Nominations for the candidates standing for election opened on 6 February and closed on Monday.