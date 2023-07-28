DA Gauteng congress: Lungile Phenyane to run for deputy provincial chairperson position

Lungile Phenyane is contesting the DA's Gauteng provincial congress.

In April, she contested for all national positions.

It was confirmed that Solly Msimanga and Khume Ramulifho will run for provincial leader.

Despite unsuccessfully contesting for all DA national leadership posts, Lungile Phenyane makes a return at the Gauteng provincial elections on 12 August.

After surprising many in April, due to her having no previous leadership role in the DA, Phenyane has set her sights on the deputy provincial chairperson position.

In a letter seen by News24, the DA disclosed the names of candidates nominated to stand for elections at the provincial congress in two weeks.

Phenyane is a member of the DA Women's Network and the DA Youth.

At the time of the national congress, Phenyane told News24 she was not after titles, but to advocate for the youth and women.

News24 made several attempts to speak to Phenyane about her recent announcement, but she said: "Give me your contacts, and I will get back to you."

She had not contacted News24 at the time of publication.

For the Gauteng provincial leader position, Solly Msimanga is seeking a second term, and he will be up against Khume Ramulifho.

Msimanga told News24 in June the DA was recovering lost memberships due to his leadership style, and that the party had not lost in the recent by-elections.

Ramulifho, though, is confident of success.

News24 previously reported that Ramulifho, who began his campaign last month, said the DA needed a new leader, who would offer integrity and new ideas.

Ramulifho said, "We have not done well because, you know, in 2019, we lost three seats in the legislature; in 2021, we lost more than 78 seats in councils. So [in] the past two elections, the DA has not performed well, which is the first time, you know, we've always been on the upward trend.

"And that's something we say we need to stop, and we can't stop with the current leadership. They have not done anything new to say, 'let us get out of this'. It is still the same way of doing things and no change."