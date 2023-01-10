DA KZN councillor admits sending racist voice note, party has conducted probe

The DA is embroiled in another racism incident involving one of its councillors.

Connie Hariram, a councillor in Newcastle, came under fire after she questioned why a black woman, Thandeka Reed, was elected to form part of a ward committee where predominantly Indian people were present.

In a voice note on a community WhatsApp group, Hariram said: "The first thing is that the lady, Thandeka, she is a black lady. We were all Indians there. Who voted for her? The Indians."

Hariram has admitted guilt and has expressed remorse.

This is what was said by the DA Councillor. She doesn't want Thandeka in her ward committee just because she is Black. @Action4SA is taking this issue up because @HermanMashaba want us to build a non-racial society.

DA KZN spokesperson, Sthe Ngema said: "The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has acted against a voice note made by its councillor in the Newcastle municipality. When the party became aware of these allegations late last year, an investigation was immediately launched into the matter and concluded before the end of 2022," he said.

According to Ngema, the DA is to consider the outcome of the investigation along with Hariram's admission.

Meanwhile, former DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango, who is now an ActionSA leader in the province, said in a statement that they were taking steps to hold Hariram accountable.

He said:

We have written to the speaker of the municipality demanding to know why have they failed to take necessary action against the racist councillor (Hariram), as we have been informed that this office was made aware of the voice note in September last year, and received a formal complaint from Ms Reed on the 3 October 2022, to which an acknowledgement receipt of the complaint was received in writing by Ms Reed, but the office has since gone silent.

According to Mncwango, Reed reported the matter to the authorities but there has been no progress in the probe into it.

He also said ActionSA's legal team was helping Reed to take action against Hariram "by ensuring that justice is served, and her rights that have been publicly violated are protected".



