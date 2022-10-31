27m ago

add bookmark

DA lodges complaint with SA Human Rights Commission over Gauteng water crisis

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Solly Msimanga.
Solly Msimanga.
Gallo/ Rapport / Lisa Hnatowicz
  • The DA in Gauteng on Monday laid a complaint against Rand Water and the Gauteng government with the SA Human Rights Commission over the water crisis facing the province. 
  • The DA said that access to water was a fundamental human right currently being infringed upon in Gauteng. 
  • The party said it had written to the Presidency, the province, and other interested parties without success. 

The DA's Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday over the water crisis in the province.

"Access to water is a basic human right, and this right is currently being infringed on by Rand Water, which is throttling supply to various reservoirs and pumping stations in Gauteng," Msimanga said.

The DA is challenging claims by Rand Water that mitigating factors have necessitated the water rationing.

The party has blamed the water authority for failing to maintain its infrastructure.  

"Many Gauteng residents have not had proper access to water on a daily basis since load shedding was implemented a month ago," said Msimanga as he filed a complaint against Rand Water and the Gauteng government.

READ | Joburg water issues are because Rand Water has broken infrastructure, not consumption - Michael Sun

He added that for a family in Coronationville, this basic human right to access water turned into a tragedy when their 13-year-old son, Ethan Sass, was knocked down by a car while collecting water. 

Msimanga also added that while Rand Water had called for residents to use water sparingly, during oversight inspections of the pumping station and water reservoir in Eikenhof, the party "discovered that there is a water leak right outside their premises".

He said: 

Furthermore, Rand Water's licence to purify and supply water has not been upgraded. This is despite Gauteng's population growing at a very high rate. This clearly shows that they are not planning to improve access to water as a human right.

He added that access to this right for people who have water "should not become dangerous [as in the case of Ethan Sass], and our residents pay for a service that they expect to be delivered without interruption".

Last week, Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai blamed the ongoing water shortage in Gauteng on several factors, including climate change, load shedding, and wasteful consumption by residents. 

In an attempt to remedy the situation, Msimanga said his party had written to "President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, the Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi and the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Mzi Khumalo, proposing that an intergovernmental task team be established to look into the electricity and water crisis in Gauteng".

Howeveer, they had only received an acknowledgement of receipt without any follow-up communication.

A representative from the SAHRC received the DA's letter on Monday. Msimanga said the party would monitor the investigation's progress closely. 

Despite numerous attempts, News24 could not get a response from Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
darand watergautengjohannesburgwater
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
24% - 563 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
76% - 1754 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.15
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.17
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.75
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,638.52
-0.4%
Silver
19.19
-0.3%
Palladium
1,833.00
-3.8%
Platinum
936.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
60,031
+0.6%
All Share
66,672
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,595
+0.0%
Industrial 25
78,640
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,546
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I'm delighted this video has united people': Robot-dancing Pretoria teacher...

5h ago

'I'm delighted this video has united people': Robot-dancing Pretoria teacher becomes internet sensation
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs

9h ago

PICS | South African para surfers hope to make waves at World Champs
17 deaf matric pupils set to sign their names into history books

10h ago

17 deaf matric pupils set to sign their names into history books
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo