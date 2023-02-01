19m ago

add bookmark

DA opposes SA's R1bn sponsorship deal 'lunacy' and will send a delegation to Tottenham to get answers

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA's tourism spokesperson Manny De Freitas.
DA's tourism spokesperson Manny De Freitas.
PHOTO: Facebook/Manny De Freitas
  • The DA wants answers on an alleged sponsorship deal between Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and South African Tourism.
  • Reports are that the sponsorship deal is worth R1 billion. 
  • Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has distanced herself from the deal.

The DA plans to send a delegation to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club to get to the bottom of the R1 billion sponsorship deal between the English Premier team and South African Tourism. 

DA's tourism spokesperson Manny de Freitas said in a statement on Wednesday that the party would be submitting questions on how the alleged deal, which it called "lunacy", came about. 

It emerged that the South African government, through SA Tourism (SAT), was looking at sealing a deal worth almost R1 billion to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur, one of England's elite soccer clubs.

SA Tourism proposed a three-year deal worth £42.5 million (about R900m) starting at the beginning of the 2023/24 English Premier League season and ending at the end of the 2026/27 season.

READ | Advertising, kit branding: Inside SA Tourism's nearly R1bn Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship proposal

In the statement on Wednesday, De Freitas said the alleged deal was "an insult for the South African tourism sector", which was hard hit during and after Covid. 

He said: 

The DA will do everything in our power to oppose this lunacy.
 

De Freitas said the party would also be tabling the matter at the next tourism portfolio committee meeting.

"The money should rather be spent locally to improve our tourism sector so that it can thrive, create jobs and in turn contribute to the much-needed growth of our economy," reads the DA's statement.

News24 understands that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu met with Tourism SA acting CEO Themba Khumalo to discuss the deal.

READ | Load shedding crisis could save Dlamini-Zuma from Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

In a statement on Wednesday, Sisulu said that a "memorandum of understanding" between SA Tourism and Tottenham Hotspur was "non-binding" and was yet to be approved by the National Treasury. 

The minister said she had no personal interest in the deal and said media reports were "riddled with inaccuracies and untruths aimed at tarnishing" her name. 

"This is a blatant lie. This reported deal is purely an SAT Board matter," said Sisulu. 

The statement added that Sisulu had no say in the decisions of South African Tourism as the body was independent and made its own decisions. She said she had yet to be briefed by the organisation on the matter. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
datourism salindiwe sisuluthemba khumalotourismgovernancepolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1144 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 6416 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1348 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.18
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
21.14
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.76
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
1,000.23
-1.2%
Palladium
1,649.92
+0.1%
Gold
1,931.59
+0.2%
Silver
23.64
-0.4%
Brent Crude
85.46
+1.1%
Top 40
73,723
+0.4%
All Share
79,817
+0.4%
Resource 10
75,130
-0.9%
Industrial 25
102,508
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,555
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

12h ago

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Young sisters donate their long, shiny locks to help cancer patients

31 Jan

Young sisters donate their long, shiny locks to help cancer patients
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo