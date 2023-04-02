33m ago

DA passes resolution to protect Reserve Bank independence amid worries about fiscus being drained

Juniour Khumalo
  • The DA has passed a resolution to protect the independence of the South African Reserve Bank, citing concerns of mass looting by ANC leaders as independent polls suggest the governing party is on its way out of power. 
  • This resolution was among almost 40 resolutions proposed by the party during its national federal elective congress on Sunday. 
  • The DA also passed a resolution for the institution of a judicial commission in to farm murders. 

Having reformulated its policies in 2020, the Democratic Alliance on Sunday consolidated the party's policy position ahead of the 2024 national elections. 

One of the policy resolutions that was passed by the official opposition was a stance to protect the independence of the South African Reserve Bank. 

DA Member of Parliament Ashor Sarupen, who proposed the resolution, said the independence of the Reserve Bank was particularly important at this point, given independent polls suggesting that the ANC was on its way out.

"We saw the capture of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), which was eroded during the height of state capture; what more will the ANC do now that there is a threat that the party might be on its way out," said Sarupen. 

He added that even if the ANC could go into a coalition government and retain power, an ANC and EFF coalition could not be trusted with changing the mandate of the Reserve Bank. 

"The DA places the blame for the poor economic growth and joblessness squarely on the ANC's policies, as well as ANC actions such as corruption and state capture. Populist political formations such as the ANC and the EFF scapegoat the Reserve Bank for policy failings by the government," said Sarupen. 

Seconding the resolution, DA federal finance chairperson Dion George added that "an ANC and EFF would drain the fiscus dry." 

He pointed at the coalition's partnership in Johannesburg, saying this was a partnership of corruption, with the two parties handing each other the most resourced mayoral committee chairpersonships. 

The ANC has, in recent week, vehemently defended itself, saying the narrative that the party and its leaders were corrupt was untrue and a political statement meant to discredit it ahead of the 2024 elections. 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was incensed by such utterances when former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter suggested that the governing party benefitted from the power utility's blundering. 

Mbalula said that gone were the days when party members used the name of the ANC to commit crimes. 

"This is a new dawn, and the ANC is serious about renewal, so anyone with any allegations against the party needs to bring evidence. DA members have been arrested, and no one calls the DA corrupt," said Mbalula. 

da
DA delegates during the party's congress. Photo: Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

The DA said through adopting this resolution to protect the independence of the Reserve Bank, which will inform the party's policies should it ascend to power during next year's elections, it would "strongly defend and protect the independence of the Reserve Bank as part of a broader strategy to maintain macroeconomic stability". 

The DA lost electoral mileage during the past local and national elections, partly owing to what was described as its policy uncertainty.

The official opposition has since attempted to rectify this by holding a policy conference in 2020 and proposing sweeping resolutions during its national federal elective congress taking place this the weekend.

Another resolution that found resonance among delegates was condemning the illegal invasion and occasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. 

An overwhelming number of the 2000 delegates voted in favour of adopting this resolution after it was proposed by DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer and seconded by the party's spokesperson of defence and military veterans Kobus Marais. 

Meyer said because the international community held Russia responsible for the cost of reconstructing Ukraine through reparation and rebuilding the country caused by the Russian War after illegally invading Ukraine in February 2022 and killing hundreds of citizens of Ukraine, the DA condemned the invasion. 

Marais added that the South African government has, by its actions, chosen to be on the side of Russia while women and children are suffering and dying in the current war.

"The country can't afford to put its head in the ground and remain impartial," he said before delegates overwhelmingly adopted the resolution. 

Despite this, party delegates still voted against a proposal to break away from the Brics group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

This proposed resolution was made by DA councillor Mduduzi Maphanga and seconded by DA member Nelio Mhacuangue.

Maphanga argued that given the poor dividends from South Africa's foreign policy, it is important that SA break away from the Brics group.

The DA called on Russia and Ukraine to do everything possible to end the war and sign a peace agreement to stop the death and bloodshed in Ukraine. 

Another resolution that found great resonance among delegates was the proposal of a judicial inquiry into farm murders. 

The party called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute the commission and for Parliament to increase rural safety as the rate of farm murders had gotten out of hand. 

"Farm murders are on the rise in South Africa, and there is little progress in the successful prosecution of perpetrators. Those committing these crimes should be considered economic crimes," said Meyer, who proposed the resolution.


