DA submits application demanding CVs of judges considered to lead supply of arms to Russia inquiry

Malaika Ditabo and Juniour Khumalo
The Russian registered cargo ship, Lady R, anchored in the Simon's Town Naval Base on 7 December.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger
  • The DA has submitted a PAIA application demanding information on considerations taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa before announcing that an inquiry would be instituted into whether arms were given to Russia. 
  • The opposition party also wants the details and résumés of the retired judges being considered to chair this inquiry.
  • The presidency has yet to respond to News24 on whether it received the application.

The DA on Friday morning submitted a Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) application to the presidency requesting information as to how President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to appoint an independent inquiry into whether South Africa gave weapons to Russia.

This comes after US ambassador to South Africa Rueben Brigety last week made allegations that South Africa gave weapons and ammunition to Russia, which were loaded onto a ship that docked at Simon's Town naval base in Cape Town.

The DA application was submitted by Emma Powell, the DA's spokesperson for international relations and cooperation.

In the application, a copy of which was seen by News24, the DA requested a record of how the president decided to institute the inquiry.

"Given that on 11 May 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had decided to institute an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge into the docking of a Russian ship at Simon's Town naval base and to ascertain whether it was loaded with any weapons when it left the country's shores," the application stated.

The purpose of the PAIA application, according to the DA, is to request "a record of decision comprising the minutes of the meeting that informed the decision to institute the inquiry and record of any deliberations or consultations that the president made before a decision was taken to institute the inquiry".

The party also wants the records and minutes of all discussions Ramaphosa has had with the Minister of Defence and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and/ or with any officials within their respective departments in respect of the ambassador's allegations that South Africa provided weapons to Russia.

Given that Ramaphosa's response to the allegations was not an outright denial of the claims and his subsequent indication that he would be appointing a retired judge to lead a probe into the matter, the DA also wants to know the terms of reference for the inquiry into Brigety's allegations and the curriculum vitae of each retired judge being considered to lead the inquiry.

Speaking to News24 on Friday, Powell said South Africa could not participate in mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine with any credibility, while allegations that the country may have aided and abetted Russia's war of aggression remain unresolved.

This, as Ramaphosa is set to lead a delegation of African leaders to the two countries as part of a peace mission.

Powell also added that in a portfolio committee meeting of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Wednesday, senior government officials informed Parliament that the president has yet to provide any details or timelines related to the investigation of claims made by Brigety last week.

She said South Africans could not be asked to wait indefinitely for details relating to commissions and inquiries into ANC malfeasance.

"It is clear that in the current circumstances, time is not a luxury South Africa can afford. As the world watches the South African government with skepticism, the DA calls on President Ramaphosa to urgently provide the name of the judge who will lead this inquiry, as well as full terms of reference and timelines for the investigation," said Powell.

Speaking to News24 on Friday, spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the presidency was busy with the imbizo in the Western Cape, but would respond as soon as possible. 

News24 will add the response once it is received.

daanccyril ramaphosarussiapoliticsinternational relations
