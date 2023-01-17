DA to approach High Court for urgent interdict to stop Nersa-approved electricity hikes

The DA has joined the growing list of political parties, civil society organisations, lawyers, and citizens who are planning on instituting legal action against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and Eskom.

On Tuesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen announced the party had instructed its lawyers to approach the High Court seeking an urgent interdict to halt the Nersa-approved electricity hikes.

The announcement comes a day after numerous organisations announced they would be taking the Department of Public Enterprises, Eskom, and Nersa to court over the load shedding crisis.

In a virtual address, he announced the party's action plan against Nersa's 18.65% electricity tariff hike and the ongoing load-shedding crisis.

Steenhuisen said it was becoming clear President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC government would not act in the interests of the citizens of this country, including protecting them from blackouts and unaffordable electricity tariffs, unless the DA took drastic steps such as approaching the High Court.

"Considering the worsening energy crisis and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to grant Eskom unaffordable tariff increases of 18.65% for the 2023/24 financial year and a further 12.74% for the 2024/25 financial year, I can announce that I have instructed our lawyers to apply directly to the high court for an interdict to stop the implementation of this tariff increase."

He added the time for writing letters to the ANC-led government was over.

"It's now time to take this government head-on. South Africans who have already spent a third of 2022 in darkness and are now burdened by a worsening stage 6 load shedding crisis are now also expected to pay for the looting and the mismanagement of Eskom through these higher tariffs," said the DA leader.

His announcement comes a day after prominent lawyers, civil society organisations, political parties, and citizens threatened Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan with legal action following their failure to provide a stable power supply to the country.

These include UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane, policy analyst Lukhona Mnguni, the IFP, National Union of Metalworkers, and several NPOs.

The letter issued to De Ruyter and Gordhan on Monday was addressed by Mabuza Attorneys and at least six other law firms - Buthelezi Vilakazi Inc, Makangela Mtungani Inc, Mketsu & Associates Inc, Mphahlele & Masipa Inc, Madlanga & Partners Inc, and Ntanga Nkuhlu Inc Attorneys.

The DA has also announced a march to Luthuli House next week in protest of the energy crisis in the country.

Last week, Steenhuisen requested a meeting with Ramaphosa to discuss the country's electricity challenges.

He, however, later turned down an invitation by Ramaphosa to meet with political parties represented in Parliament to brief them about the government's plans regarding ongoing load shedding.