Damage-control mission: Mbalula holds talks with US, Ukraine and Russia

Zintle Mahlati
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula with Russian Ambassador Rogachev Agafonov.
  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is on a mission to soften the diplomatic blowback over its "non-aligned" stance on the war in Ukraine. 
  • Mbalula is expected to meet with Ukrainian ambassador Liubov Abravitova next week after a similar meeting with Russia on Thursday. 
  • The ANC has acknowledged that its image took a knock after the government was accused of ignoring United States intelligence. 

The ANC is on a mission to smoothen the impact of its diplomatic fallout with the US, with the party's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula holding talks with ambassadors from US, Russia and Ukraine. 

Mbalula met with Russian ambassador Rogachev Alexandra Agafonov on Thursday in what the party described as cordial political engagements. 

The party is also expected to hold similar talks with Ukrainian ambassador Liubov Abravitova next week. 

These diplomatic engagements follow Mbalula's meeting with US ambassador Reuben Brigety on Tuesday. 

This was after the US diplomat criticised the ANC's political position on the war in Ukraine.

The ANC had criticised Brigety's remarks that the SA government had ignored US intelligence warnings about a Russia-linked vessel that had docked in Cape Town in December. 

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the ANC saw these engagements as necessary to stress to Russia and Ukraine that the ANC was not prepared to take sides in the conflict.

She said these talks were necessary because the ANC was heavily criticised for its position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

"We did have a cordial meeting with the Russian ambassador, and much was shared there, and we expect to have the same talks with Ukraine. It's about honest engagements on both sides and a spirit of non-partisanship because we are getting a beating for taking a non-partisan approach. We are engaging all parties concerned," Bhengu-Motsiri said. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that South Africa would join an envoy of African countries on a peace mission to end the war. 

Abravitova told News24 earlier this week that she hoped the envoy would bring the countries, including South Africa, to terms with the real impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

But Bhengu-Motsiri said the ANC was unlikely to entertain discussions with Ukraine about switching sides on its non-partisan political position.

"Ukrainians cannot take the view that we must be condemning Russia, on what basis? We will offer to them what South Africa can do within [our] means to play a geopolitical role in bringing peace," Bhengu-Motsiri said.

