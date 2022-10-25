1h ago

add bookmark

DA's dream budget: No SOE bailouts, Eskom privatisation

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the National Budget Speech at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the National Budget Speech at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town.
Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday.
  • The budget review takes place in a tough economic climate.
  • The DA says the minister should not bail out state-owned entities and no increase in taxes should be considered as part of the budget review.

The DA's alternative medium-term budget proposes the privatisation of Eskom, doing away with BBBEE and halting any further funding of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The opposition political party presented its version of the perfect budget on Tuesday.

The DA said if it was in charge of the country's finances, its economic policy outlook plan would stimulate growth, create jobs and help solve the country's energy crisis.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement for 2022 on Wednesday.

This budget review will be delivered in a climate of low economic growth and rising interest rates which are aimed at curtailing inflation.

ANALYSIS | What to expect from this week's medium-term budget

Not only has the economic climate proved challenging, but continuous load shedding by Eskom has devastated businesses and citizens.

DA MP Dion George said the government must privatise Eskom to save the battling SOE.

The party said it believed the government would better manage a privatised Eskom.

George said:

Based on this grim energy outlook, the DA reiterates its call for the privatisation of Eskom and the opening up of the energy sector to independent power producers (IPPs), as continued state ownership of the entity has not served to benefit the poor. We reject any plan to transfer Eskom's debt onto the national balance sheet.

The DA also believed the money could be better spent elsewhere rather than further bailouts for SOEs.

The government has spent billions providing relief to SOEs, particularly Eskom, at the expense of other government departments.

"Continuous bailouts to SOEs have financed failing entities' debt services, salaries and current spending on suppliers. Apart from the contribution to employee consumption, there is no perceivable value added to growth and development in these entities' sectors.

"Minister Godongwana must therefore remain firm in his pledge not to reprioritise budget items to bail out failing SOEs," he said.

The DA called for no increases in taxes, whether fuel-related or income-based.

The party also called for the expansion of the food basket to include chicken, beef, baby food, tea, coffee and soup powder.

George said the government had to reduce its deficit over the years because it had ballooned, to help fund further increases to the public sector wage bill.

The DA has long believed policies such as broad-based black economic empowerment and strict labour regulations hurt investment and possible growth.

"Our economy is in crisis, and households are now facing the devastating consequences of decades of government mismanagement of the public finances. The cost of living is spiralling upward while the government remains fixated on its hopelessly failed economic model.

"There is no silver bullet, and endless possibilities surround the South African economy. Suppose we do not divert from the disastrous path the government has paved. In that case, we will never see the growth rates we are so capable of reaching, and the people of South Africa will never become everything that we are capable of becoming," George said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancenoch godongwanadion georgeparliamentbudget 2022politics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4411 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
27% - 12283 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
39% - 17657 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
24% - 10590 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.02
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
18.22
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,646.84
-0.2%
Silver
19.09
-0.7%
Palladium
1,917.00
-2.7%
Platinum
915.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
58,873
+0.7%
All Share
65,451
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,329
-0.8%
Industrial 25
77,306
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,139
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

3h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

6h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo