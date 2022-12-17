Deadlock between Lamola, Mabuyane over ANC deputy president spot could cost Ramaphosa, insiders say







President Cyril Ramaphosa's camp is dealing with a stalemate between two candidates vying to become his deputy.

The deadlock between deputy president hopefuls Oscar Mabuyane and Ronald Lamola could cost Ramaphosa dearly.

Mabuyane has said that ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape are not desperate for positions.

This could cost Ramaphosa dearly.

News24 understands that senior ANC members Mondli Gungubele and Derek Hanekom were sent to convince Lamola to withdraw from the race.



He has reportedly refused.

Lamola is set to have argued that he enjoyed more support across the country, as opposed to Mabuyane, who only received nominations from the Eastern Cape.

Sources with knowledge of discussions said the talks continued late into Friday night, with no resolution over who the would be the deputy president candidate in the Ramaphosa camp.

Insiders acknowledged that the deadlock gives current ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile an advantage, even though his support in KwaZulu-Natal is shaky.



Lamola and Mabuyane are not backing down on their ambitions, despite a warning from a senior Ramaphosa lobbyist that their tiff may cost the president.

Asked about the process, Mabuyane said he had only been nominated for deputy president.

He said:

Let's treat everything within flexible bands. We are not desperate for positions. The Eastern Cape, on its own assessment, have looked at where we need to complement the president. All other issues are basically people who are desperate for positions. If you don't come right here, you go there. I am the premier of the Eastern Cape, and people like me still.

He also said lobbying behind the scenes would continue on the second day of the party's national elective conference.

"We are speaking to all provinces; the team is not sleeping. This issue of leadership must be treated with flexible bands. It is important to acknowledge that we must work together, and if it goes towards a push of consensus leadership, let's not shut the door on that one."

Asked about the disruptions by ANC delegates, Mabuyane said: "The ANC only gained more momentum and became stronger when it was united. Even if there are challenges, we are able to shoot up electoral support. When they see this chaos, voters don't go and vote."

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has called on ANC delegates to be open to the idea going past the scheduled time to ensure that the programme is completed.



