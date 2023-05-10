'Despicable and barbaric': ANC outraged by two of its councillors accused of rape, attempted rape

The ANC is outraged after two of its councillors were arrested on rape and attempted rape charges.

The councillors hail from North West and Mpumalanga.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri condemned their alleged actions.

The ANC has "condemned in the strongest possible terms" two of its councillors in Matlosana, North West and eMalahleni, Mpumalanga who have been accused of rape and attempted rape.

In a statement on Wednesday, the governing party's spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri described the alleged actions of the two councillors as "despicable and barbaric".

"The abuse and exploitation of women and children are an intolerable affront to the values of the ANC," said Bhengu-Motsiri.

The 40-year-old ANC ward councillor in North West was arrested this past weekend in connection with two counts of statutory rape.

This, after sexually explicit videos and images of what appears to be the councillor – who cannot be named to protect his victims, who are minors – surfaced on various social media platforms last week.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said the parents of two 15-year-old boys opened the cases against him on Saturday.

He said:

The public is therefore requested to refrain from recirculating the video.

Mokgwabone said the man also faced a separate charge of crimen injuria, which was opened on Friday.



The cases were opened at the Kanana police station.

News24 reported on Sunday that when contacted for comment before his arrest, the councillor sent a WhatsApp voice note saying he would refrain from speaking to the media until he had consulted his legal team.

A day after the arrest of the 40-year-old councillor, a 39-year-old councillor was arrested in Kriel, a town in Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga, after he allegedly attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl.

He was expected to appear in the Kriel Magistrate's Court on charges of housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted rape.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the 39-year-old reportedly visited his friend on Friday and consumed alcohol.



While they were at the house, the councillor allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments toward the girl and, later that night, tried to break into the house where the minor and her older sister were sleeping.

Police who had been alerted to the attempted break-in arrived, leading to the intruder escaping through the window, leaving his T-shirt and cellphone behind.

Bhengu-Motsiri commended the ANC in Mpumalanga and North West for their "decisive and expeditious responses against this un-ANC behaviour by invoking rule 25.17 of the ANC Constitution" and for suspending the accused.

Bhengu-Motsiri said "the ANC would follow the two cases very close to also come to a determination on how to ensure there are consequences for any proven wrongdoing that is deemed to be un-ANC in deed and spirit".



She reiterated that the ANC expected its members and public representatives to demonstrate the highest level of ethical conduct and morality befitting the leaders of society.



The party spokesperson said:

There is no room in the ANC for abusers masquerading as cadres. Abusers have no place in the ANC.

The ANC also urged the criminal justice system to ensure those found guilty to be given the harshest possible punishment.



"Our courts are responsible for sending a clear message to all abusers that their actions will not be tolerated. Those who commit atrocities and murders against women and children must rot in jail.

"As a country, we cannot allow thugs who have no respect for human dignity and life to continue abusing, raping, and exploiting children and women believing they can get away with it," she said.



