Despite Zondo’s concerns, progress being made to implement state capture recommendations - Presidency

The Presidency says contrary to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ' s concerns, progress is being made to implement state capture commission recommendations.

This according to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya at a media briefing on Wednesday.

He said a lot was being done to help the state fight corruption and other forms of criminality.

Despite Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's bemoaning a lack of implementation of state capture recommendations, the Office of the Presidency believes some progress has been made.

Addressing the media on Wednesday morning, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said reforms were in place to aid the state in dealing with acts of corruption and other forms of criminality.

"I don't have the figures right here with me on the things that have been done to date, but there has been significant progress on the side of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, for example, in prosecuting some of the cases. Several cases are on the court roll.

"There are reforms in terms of the state's capacity to deal with acts of corruption, state capture, and criminality. Those reforms are underway, and the capacitation of the state is underway," added Magwenya.

He said the national school of government was doing some work towards implementing some of Zondo's recommendations.

READ | IN-DEPTH: Parliament's response to Zondo's state capture comments 'silly' and 'a grave violation'

Magwenya added President Cyril Ramaphosa would give an update on his administration's efforts on the first anniversary of the implementation plan on state capture recommendations.

Media briefing by Presidential @Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, on President @CyrilRamaphosa's programme for the next two weeks. https://t.co/X251SIcfQf pic.twitter.com/6QZiaxAstB — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) June 28, 2023

"We will be able in a few months, which will mark a year since the president presented an implementation plan of those recommendations, to provide more details," he said.

In October 2022, Ramaphosa delivered his implementation plan, proposing, among other things, the creation of a permanent anti-corruption commission, a public procurement anti-corruption agency, procurement reforms, and the stabilising and reforming of state-owned enterprises.

Despite making these commitments, his administration has been accused of dragging its feet in implementing them.

Speaking at a Human Science Research Council symposium, Zondo said he did not believe anything had changed since his report was published.

"I do not believe there is anything that has changed in Parliament. I do believe it could happen. It could continue.

"I do not think that anything has happened to prevent people from trying or starting it. We should be able to identify it early, which is why Parliament becomes important," he added.

Magwenya also took the opportunity to dispel what he described as "myths" that Ramaphosa appeared to no longer be committed to his duties.

"The Presidency has noted with concern the ongoing narrative that seeks to suggest that President Ramaphosa is not fully engaged with his job and task of leading South Africa.

READ | Zondo bemoans lack of movement on state capture recommendations, defends electoral reform urgency

"This false assertion is devoid of any facts or evidence. On the contrary, the president remains deeply motivated with leading reforms aimed at resolving the many challenges facing our country, particularly on the economic front.

"The Presidency rejects this impression as nothing but cheap political point scoring and an attempt to distract from the difficult task of reforming our economy."

Magwenya added in the last six months, Ramaphosa had focused on resolving multiple challenges and advancing the economic growth agenda.

"The president convened the fifth SA Investment Conference. Exceeded five-year investment target.

"He has also established and championed the Youth Employment Service which has placed 100 000 youth in one-year work experience and the Presidential Employment Stimulus which has created 1.2 million public employment opportunities since 2020."



