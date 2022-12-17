Dlamini-Zuma defied ANC on Phala Phala vote to give Ramaphosa space to 'respond to allegations'

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has responded to the party about a pending disciplinary matter.



In Parliament last week, Dlamini-Zuma publicly defied the party's instruction to vote against President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment process.

The impeachment proceedings flowed from an independent panel's report on the president's Phala Phala dealings.

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says she defied a party instruction to vote against the adoption of Parliament's Phala Phala report in order to give President Cyril Ramaphosa space to respond to the allegations.



Earlier this week, acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile wrote to Dlamini-Zuma informing her of pending disciplinary action for her actions in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

READ | Ramaphosa remains ANC president and will deliver conference report, says Mabe after Zuma antics

Dlamini-Zuma argued that, as a public representative in the National Assembly, she was called upon to exercise an independent judgement in the interests of the public.

"The main business, if not the only business of the National Assembly, was to call upon members to vote for or against the adoption of the Section 89 report. The findings and recommendations made by the independent panel made it clear there is a case for the president to properly and fully respond to allegations relating to the Phala Phala saga.

"It is, amongst others, for that reason that I voted for the adoption of [the] report in order to afford our president the opportunity to provide answers to the questions properly raised in the report. My vote in that regard cannot be regarded as misconduct in a manner that would warrant the institution of a disciplinary proceeding against me or any other member of the ANC who likewise voted for the adoption of the Section 89 report,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

Last week, the ANC's national executive committee instructed its MPs not to adopt the report, but minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and four other MPs voted in favour of adoption.



Dlamini-Zuma was the first of five ANC MPs who publicly defied the party's instruction to vote against the impeachment process that flowed from an independent panel's report on the president's Phala Phala dealings. She was followed by Mervyn Dirks, Tandi Mahambehlala, Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane. Mahambehlala later indicated that she had meant to vote against the motion, but this was too late.

Dlamini-Zuma cited several sections of the Constitution which protected MPs and called upon them to swear faithfulness to the country and to freedom of speech.

READ | The president's man: Bejani Chauke scored millions from CR campaign – and now travels the world on Ramaphosa's business

She also asked Mashatile to withdraw his letter.

"In the event, you elect to disclose your letter and its contents to members of the conference, I implore you, in good conscience and good faith, to also disclosed the contents of my letter so that your allegations of misconduct against me should not be regarded as unanswered and accepted by me," she said.

Speaking at a briefing during the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, party spokesperson Pule Mabe said MPs who voted for the adoption of the Phala Phala report would be dealt with by the incoming NEC.

"The NEC, in its deliberations, concluded that following the party line is important for the unity of the ANC. This long-standing culture has not changed," he said.



