59m ago

add bookmark

Dlamini-Zuma defied ANC on Phala Phala vote to give Ramaphosa space to 'respond to allegations'

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has responded to the party about a pending disciplinary matter.
  • In Parliament last week, Dlamini-Zuma publicly defied the party's instruction to vote against President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment process.
  • The impeachment proceedings flowed from an independent panel's report on the president's Phala Phala dealings.

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says she defied a party instruction to vote against the adoption of Parliament's Phala Phala report in order to give President Cyril Ramaphosa space to respond to the allegations.

Earlier this week, acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile wrote to Dlamini-Zuma informing her of pending disciplinary action for her actions in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

READ | Ramaphosa remains ANC president and will deliver conference report, says Mabe after Zuma antics

Dlamini-Zuma argued that, as a public representative in the National Assembly, she was called upon to exercise an independent judgement in the interests of the public.

"The main business, if not the only business of the National Assembly, was to call upon members to vote for or against the adoption of the Section 89 report. The findings and recommendations made by the independent panel made it clear there is a case for the president to properly and fully respond to allegations relating to the Phala Phala saga.

"It is, amongst others, for that reason that I voted for the adoption of [the] report in order to afford our president the opportunity to provide answers to the questions properly raised in the report. My vote in that regard cannot be regarded as misconduct in a manner that would warrant the institution of a disciplinary proceeding against me or any other member of the ANC who likewise voted for the adoption of the Section 89 report,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Last week, the ANC's national executive committee instructed its MPs not to adopt the report, but minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and four other MPs voted in favour of adoption.

Dlamini-Zuma was the first of five ANC MPs who publicly defied the party's instruction to vote against the impeachment process that flowed from an independent panel's report on the president's Phala Phala dealings. She was followed by Mervyn Dirks, Tandi Mahambehlala, Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane. Mahambehlala later indicated that she had meant to vote against the motion, but this was too late. 

Dlamini-Zuma cited several sections of the Constitution which protected MPs and called upon them to swear faithfulness to the country and to freedom of speech.

READ | The president's man: Bejani Chauke scored millions from CR campaign – and now travels the world on Ramaphosa's business

She also asked Mashatile to withdraw his letter.

"In the event, you elect to disclose your letter and its contents to members of the conference, I implore you, in good conscience and good faith, to also disclosed the contents of my letter so that your allegations of misconduct against me should not be regarded as unanswered and accepted by me," she said.

Speaking at a briefing during the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, party spokesperson Pule Mabe said MPs who voted for the adoption of the Phala Phala report would be dealt with by the incoming NEC.

"The NEC, in its deliberations, concluded that following the party line is important for the unity of the ANC. This long-standing culture has not changed," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancnkosa­zana dlamini-zumagautengjohannesburgpolitical partiespoliticsanc conference 2022
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
40% - 2215 votes
Lions
7% - 361 votes
Stormers
31% - 1719 votes
Sharks
22% - 1246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.64
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.69
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,793.20
0.0%
Silver
23.22
0.0%
Palladium
1,704.00
0.0%
Platinum
991.11
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.04
-2.8%
Top 40
66,897
0.0%
All Share
72,989
0.0%
Resource 10
70,868
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,086
0.0%
Financial 15
15,157
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo