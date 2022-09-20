Dlamini-Zuma says branches will determine whether campaign for ANC presidency succeeds

Dlamini-Zuma is running for the ANC presidency position for the second time.

Party members are continuing to meet to assemble nominees for potential ANC leaders ahead of the conference in December.

On whether she would succeed, Dlamini-Zuma said it was up to ANC members to decide.

She welcomed the recent nomination by her branch, Ward 32, in eThekwini.

This week, ANC members were nominating their preferred candidates for the ANC's top six as well as members of the national executive committee.

Dlamini-Zuma entered the race later than expected, with indications of her running for the ANC presidency emerging two weeks ago.

Since then, it emerged that her candidacy was backed by former president Jacob Zuma and those aligned with his radical economic transformation (RET) faction.

Zuma is said to have told his supporters they should back Dlamini-Zuma in December.

On her nomination, she said: "Yes, I have welcomed it. The basic unit of the ANC is the branch, so it is the branches that must pronounce what they think should happen, so yes, I welcome it."

In 2017, Dlamini-Zuma narrowly lost the ANC presidency to Cyril Ramaphosa.

Asked whether she would succeed this time, Dlamini-Zuma said: "We will see in December."

She was speaking on the sidelines of Tuesday's local government anti-corruption forum launch in Pretoria.

In response to the support shown by her former husband, who also backed her in 2017, and various other RET-aligned people, she said the branches were more important.

"The branches are the ones that nominate. It is not individuals. Individuals have their views ... Right now, we are looking at the branches nominating. If the branches vote, that is what will come out in December," Dlamini-Zuma said.



