Dlamini-Zuma's presidency campaign gets backing from Cape Town religious group

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may run for the ANC presidency again.

ANC members loyal to Jacob Zuma are plotting her return, two months ahead of the ANC conference in December.

Her ambitions received some support from a group of religious leaders in the Western Cape.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's endorsement for the ANC presidency has emerged from an unusual corner: a Cape Town-based religious and traditional leaders' council.

The African Religious and Traditional Leaders Council (ARTLC) gave its nod to Dlamini-Zuma, who recently addressed a heritage event hosted by the council in Cape Town.

Dlamini-Zuma is willing to avail herself for the ANC presidency - if nominated by branches.

A meeting of Jacob Zuma loyalists was meant to take place at the former president's Nkandla home on Thursday, but was called off.

The derailed meeting was intended to plot a way forward for Dlamini-Zuma's campaign - and to possibly convince former minister Zweli Mkhize to run alongside her as chairperson, and not for the presidency as he intends to do.



This would be Dlamini-Zuma's second stint at attaining the political position she narrowly lost at the ANC elective conference in 2017.

If nominated, Dlamini-Zuma will likely face off with her former rival, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Other candidates for the ANC presidency have also been touted, which include Mkhize.

The traditional leaders' council said in a statement on Thursday that ANC branches should choose wisely when they meet at the conference in December.

These words of caution, however, were qualified by the organisation saying it was "apolitical".

Bishop Templeton Mbekwa said: "With our very own African National Congress established in a church in 1912, we believe that the ARTLC and others can help make a difference in the country. We also encourage the various ANC branches throughout South Africa to decide very wisely on its new leaders, which we sincerely hope will take our country in the right direction.

"Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has a proud history in the struggle against apartheid and has a sterling career in our post-1994 democratic government and the African Union. We believe that she can bring valuable experience and dynamic leadership to the country.

"Our communities that our many members represent in churches, mosques, synagogues and shrines, and other places of religion, are overwhelmingly asking for a change, and we support them. Until change comes, we will continue praying for our people and beautiful country."







