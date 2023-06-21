1h ago

Share

EFF loses another application for leave to appeal interdict in land invasion case

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed EFF leader Julius Malema's application for leave to appeal. (Photo: Gallo Images)
The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed EFF leader Julius Malema's application for leave to appeal. (Photo: Gallo Images)
  • The Supreme Court of Appeal has disclosed EFF leader Julius Malema's application to appeal the interdict by AfriForum to prevent land occupation has been dismissed. 
  • This is another loss for Malema whose application has been rejected by the High Court, Constitutional Court, and now the SCA.
  • According to the court, his appeal had been dismissed with costs, adding there was no prospect of it succeeding.

EFF leader Julius Malema's application to appeal an interdict by lobby group AfriForum, which prohibited him from instigating land grabs, has been dismissed with costs by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

This after Malema attempted to appeal the order by Judge Peter Mabuse in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which in January ruled the encouragement of the illegal occupation of land by the EFF was unconstitutional and lawless.

The application for leave to appeal seen by News24 revealed the party leader had tried to challenge this order at the SCA on 28 March.

However, the court outlined the verdict by Mabuse remained.

It read:
Having considered the Notice of Motion and the other documents filed. It is ordered that: 1. Condonation, as applied for, is granted. The applicant for condonation is to pay the costs of the application. 2. The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.

The court ruled should the party continue to advocate for the invasion and illegal occupation of land, it would be considered a severe crime.

This marks another loss for Malema and the EFF in their efforts to appeal the interdict, which was first launched and granted in 2017 by AfriForum, which said the party was instructing its supporters to trespass.

The High Court and Constitutional Court have rejected Malema's application for leave to appeal, and now the SCA.

Before that, the first interdict granted to AfriForum was defaulted due to Malema's attorney's not appearing in court. 

READ | EFF loses bid to appeal AfriForum's interdict in land occupation case

News24 previously reported Mabuse cited his reasons for dismissing the EFF's appeal application to the judgment by the Constitutional Court, which declared the party's coaxing of supporters was criminal.

It, however, has not been all losses for the EFF leader, who emerged victorious and was absolved of hate speech by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which found he had not violated anyone's rights.

According to the SAHRC, its thorough investigations did not support the arguments by the FW de Klerk Foundation and AfriForum, which pleaded for the case to be reviewed.

The two organisations argued the SAHRC did not investigate the complaints about hate speech utterances.

Previously News24 reported that advocate Kathleen Hardy, who represented the SAHRC, said Malema had defended his utterances for people to take back the land by stating it would follow constitutional procedures. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumeffjulius malemagautengcrime and courtslandpolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1505 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 2979 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 741 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

3h ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

4h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.41
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.13
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
944.95
-0.7%
Palladium
1,365.10
+0.3%
Gold
1,930.87
-0.3%
Silver
22.74
-1.8%
Brent Crude
75.90
-0.3%
Top 40
70,240
-1.5%
All Share
75,630
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,118
-2.4%
Industrial 25
102,304
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,101
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo