EFF shutdown: 'Business as usual' in DA-led areas as party takes steps to mitigate damage

The DA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele to warn the EFF that violence and criminality will not be tolerated during its planned shutdown.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party was putting in place measures to prevent violence and intimidation.

It has created a template affidavit that business owners can use to press charges if they face any acts of intimidation during the proposed shutdown.

The DA is pulling out all the stops to prevent violence and intimidation during the EFF's "nonsensical" shutdown on Monday in which the EFF will demand President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation, an end to load shedding and that unemployment be addressed.

The DA announced at a media briefing on Tuesday that it was putting in place several measures ahead of the planned shutdown. Present at the briefing were the DA's national security advisor Natasha Mazzone, defence spokesperson Kobus Marais, and national spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

One of the measures it put in place was the creation of a template affidavit that business owners can use to press charges if they face any acts of intimidation during the proposed shutdown.

News24 has seen the template. It reads: "I accordingly and hereby press formal charges of intimidation against the leadership of the EFF and its local representatives who claim to act on behalf of its EFF's national leadership. I further and hereby request that the South Africa Police Services prevent, combat, and investigate any violation of the legislation that regulates demonstrations, gatherings, and events in South Africa."

Other measures were:

Approaching the courts to ensure the EFF complies with the conditions of permits issued;

Seeking a court interdict to ensure the party formally retracts intimidation letters issued;

Writing to Police Minister Bheki Cele to highlight the threat the shutdown poses to the economy and citizens;

Writing to Ramaphosa to issue a "stern" warning that violence will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law;

Resolving to press charges against the EFF to hold them liable for any damage caused to lives and property.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party was "deeply concerned by the intimidation tactics" used by EFF members towards businesses, the police, and citizens.

In the leadup to the shutdown in recent weeks, images and videos of EFF members have been circulating.

Steenhuisen referred to a particular image of EFF Mpumalanga leader Collen Sedibe holding an automatic rifle accompanied by the caption: "By all means necessary or possible, we are ready @EFFSouthAfrica."

He also mentioned a video in which small businesses and factories were warned to close their doors or risk being looted.

The most recent video shows someone wearing an EFF beret and T-shirt, with a party backdrop, threatening to hit pupils, teachers, and the police if they saw pupils wearing school uniforms on Monday.

The speaker can be heard saying: "Our commander-in-chief, President Julius Malema, has spoken. We have given [the] minister seven days to close schools. [If they fail] to do [so], we will have to delegate ourselves as EFF members. Only two days left, so come Monday, we don't want to see any kid wearing a school uniform. Wear it at your own risk because we will hit you. Wear your school uniform on Monday, we will hit you and hit your teachers and the police as well."

Steenhuisen said there was "mounting evidence on social media and [in] public statements by EFF leaders themselves and the party's supporters that they were fully prepared to break the law in pursuit of their political agenda.

"The DA has taken action and put matters in its hands to protect citizens from the potential threats of danger and violence that are promised to take place on the day by approaching the court to ensure the EFF complies with the permit's condition."

The party has also called on the president to issue a "stern" warning that acts of looting and violence will be met with the full force of the law and will not be tolerated.

It will be "business as usual" in DA-led areas, Steenhuisen said. He added that law enforcement and traffic officials would work with the police to arrest those responsible for vandalism.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe previously told News24 that the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) had begun preparing for the day.

Steenhuisen added: "Just as people have the right to protest, they also have the right to not protest, the right to not associate with the protesting organisation, and the right to go to school or to work or to operate a business."

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFF said the DA's efforts amounted to an "anti-democratic publicity stunt" that was based on racist and "baseless claims" that African people cannot express themselves peacefully.

It added that the DA was creating "false alarm" and that it viewed the EFF as an "ideological enemy and threat".

"The DA cannot and will not stop the overwhelming frustration and pain of our people in defence of Cyril Ramaphosa, and these frustrations will be felt on our streets."

The South African Federation of Trade Unions, the Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania, and the Land Party will also participate in the shutdown.