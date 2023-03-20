1h ago

Share

EFF shutdown: JSE-listed companies must provide scholarships to workers, Floyd Shivambu tells supporters

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The EFF led its nationwide shutdown in various parts of the country with the primary demand to end load shedding and the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu called for the JSE to address and implement its demand from a 2015 memorandum for listed companies to provide all their employees with shares and 10 000 scholarships.
  • Some protesters have been unemployed for a few years and felt the shutdown was necessary to get the ANC to act urgently.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu told supporters President Cyril Ramaphosa is a "white project" that must answer for the Phala Phala saga. 

On Monday, Shivambu led the group that began their protest march from Alexandra to Sandton and ending at Megawatt Park. 

The EFF embarked on a shutdown demanding an end to load shedding, corruption, and the creation of jobs. It also called for Ramaphosa's immediate resignation.

The group, accompanied by personal security, sang passionately as they danced, chanted, and waved the EFF flag, with five to seven bakkies driving along.

Upon their arrival in Sandton, the group stopped outside the Convention Centre, where Shivambu addressed the crowd and called the president a "white project" who had to answer for Phala Phala. 

READ | Malema calls protest 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA.'

"He's destroying the lives of black people. He is causing high levels of unemployment, of poverty, of suffering, and we are saying that Ramaphosa must resign as soon as possible," he said.

The EFF relocated the peaceful march to outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), where even more police and security vans occupied the area. 

Outside the JSE, Shivambu said the JSE needed to tell its "" Ramaphosa he "must step down as soon as yesterday". 

He listed the EFF's demands based on the memorandum the party handed to the JSE in 2015.

Shivambu called for all the listed companies to provide 10 000 scholarships to students. 

"A lot of those demands have still not been met by the JSE. We want to remind them that we have not forgotten."

He added the companies listed on the JSE must also give a portion of their shares to public workers to empower them.

"We had demanded that all the companies that are here must give shares of their companies to workers because we demanded that workers must begin to own these mines and banks and all other sectors."

One of the protesters, Bonga Tshabalala from Thembisa, said he joined the march because he desperately needed a job.

Tshabalala added he had been unemployed for about 10 years and depended on his mother and sister to care for him. 

"You know, from these people [EFF], we are going to get something… That is why we are here." 

Many of the people present maintained the urgency for the president to resign, the creation of jobs and for the ultimate end to load shedding. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapseffcyril ramaphosafloyd shivambueff national shutdownpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
29% - 1187 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 412 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1726 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 706 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

7h ago

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.50
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.72
-1.6%
Rand - Euro
19.84
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.43
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.2%
Platinum
986.85
+1.9%
Palladium
1,415.83
+0.3%
Gold
1,980.88
-0.4%
Silver
22.54
-0.3%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
68,799
+2.7%
All Share
74,271
+2.4%
Resource 10
65,660
+4.4%
Industrial 25
99,818
+2.9%
Financial 15
15,066
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

14h ago

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

10h ago

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo