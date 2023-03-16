EFF shutdown: Only way to get me out of office is by a vote... not anarchy and disorder, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the EFF, saying law enforcement officials will not tolerate anarchy or disorder during the party's planned shutdown.

He said the only way of getting him out of office would be through a vote, not an attempt to overthrow the government.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the planned protests would be peaceful but anyone attempting to disrupt it "would meet their maker".

President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the planned EFF shutdown, saying law enforcement officials have been briefed to ensure no anarchy and disorder are permitted on the day.

Ramaphosa warned the red berets, saying "regime change can only come about through a vote; it can't come about through anarchy or disorder in the country".

He was speaking at the Union Buildings during a state visit by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Ramaphosa added while the right to protest was enshrined in the Constitution, it did not give the EFF the right to infringe on the rights of the rest of the citizenry.

"The right to protest is deeply embedded in our Constitution and is a right that we as South Africans fought for and won so that South Africans can protest against what may be concerning issues, but that right is not absolute. It is a limited right not underpinned by violence," he said.

His utterances come after EFF leader Julius Malema reiterated on Wednesday his party would go ahead with its planned protest, which he said would be conducted in an orderly manner.

Ramaphosa said should the EFF and its supporters get out of hand, law enforcement officials would be on hand to restore order.

"We met with our security cluster yesterday, and they will defend our people from any planned attempts to destabilise the country."





He added the shutdown had everything to do with the looming elections and not much to do with the EFF wanting the best for impoverished South Africans.

"It is [the protest] aimed at the president, the energy crisis must be resolved, and the cost of living is too high … our politics is fractious, we are divided, and this is also an issue of us into the elections next year.

"Many parties, when we go to an election, start positioning themselves because they want to win the vote and position themselves in a way that is completely different from the governing party.

"The right to protest is not underpinned by violence. We will not allow anarchy…" President Cyril Ramaphosa

"But what I would like to say is that the rule of law governs South Africa, we are a constitutional democracy," said Ramaphosa.

On Wednesday, ANC sectary-general Fikile Mbalula said EFF leaders should be held personally liable for any deaths or destruction on Monday.