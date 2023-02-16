EFF storms Tshwane offices to demand removal of MMCs, staff after mayor's resignation

EFF members stormed the Tshwane council offices on Thursday.

They were demanding the removal of MMCs and political staff after Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams resigned.

Williams is said to be on special leave until 28 February and doesn't plant to serve the remainder of his notice period.

EFF members stormed the Tshwane council offices on Thursday and demanded the removal of political staff and mayoral committee members whom the party believed were no longer elected officials.

The EFF believed Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams officially resigned on Monday and that his political staff and mayoral committee members were no longer in charge of the City of Tshwane.

Williams sent two different resignation letters on Monday.

The first stated that his resignation was effective from 13 February. The second letter had an amended date of 28 February, when his resignation would come into effect.

The issue of the two resignation letters caused much contention among Tshwane councillors.

The EFF was vocal that the party would only accept 13 February as Williams' resignation date. The party insisted that it was illegal to amend resignation dates.

Tshwane Speaker Murunwa Makwarela was asked to seek legal advice on the two letters, and he indicated a special council sitting on Wednesday would shed light on the matter.

Makwarela later cancelled the sitting but said legal advice had been sought and that Williams had acted legally in amending his resignation date.

The EFF was angered by the news of the cancelled sitting.

On Thursday, the party pitched up with a handful of members at the Tshwane mayoral offices and began removing staff linked to the mayoral office.

In a video seen by News24, EFF members are seen manhandling a man and telling him he is "no longer an MMC and was just an ordinary councillor".

Sipho Stuurman, a spokesperson in the Tshwane mayoral office, told News24 the city manager called the police to remove the EFF members.

"We are supposed to continue as normal until the 28 February when a new mayor is elected. But the EFF has taken it upon themselves and acted illegally by trying to remove staff and MMCs," Stuurman told News24.

Williams doesn't plan to serve the remainder of his notice period because he is on special leave until 28 February, when a new mayor will be elected.

Tshwane Finance MMC Peter Sutton was the acting mayor, Stuurman told News24. The DA and its coalition partners in the Tshwane metro will have to decide on a candidate to replace Williams.



