7m ago

add bookmark

EFF storms Tshwane offices to demand removal of MMCs, staff after mayor's resignation

accreditation
Zintle Mahlathi
EFF members are seen inside the offices of the Tshwane Municipality.
EFF members are seen inside the offices of the Tshwane Municipality.
PHOTO: Twitter, @TshwaneEff
  • EFF members stormed the Tshwane council offices on Thursday.
  • They were demanding the removal of MMCs and political staff after Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams resigned.
  • Williams is said to be on special leave until 28 February and doesn't plant to serve the remainder of his notice period.

EFF members stormed the Tshwane council offices on Thursday and demanded the removal of political staff and mayoral committee members whom the party believed were no longer elected officials.

The EFF believed Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams officially resigned on Monday and that his political staff and mayoral committee members were no longer in charge of the City of Tshwane.

Williams sent two different resignation letters on Monday.

The first stated that his resignation was effective from 13 February. The second letter had an amended date of 28 February, when his resignation would come into effect.

The issue of the two resignation letters caused much contention among Tshwane councillors.

READ | Audit outcome conundrum: Why Randall Williams chose to resign as Tshwane mayor

The EFF was vocal that the party would only accept 13 February as Williams' resignation date. The party insisted that it was illegal to amend resignation dates.

Tshwane Speaker Murunwa Makwarela was asked to seek legal advice on the two letters, and he indicated a special council sitting on Wednesday would shed light on the matter. 

Makwarela later cancelled the sitting but said legal advice had been sought and that Williams had acted legally in amending his resignation date. 

The EFF was angered by the news of the cancelled sitting. 

On Thursday, the party pitched up with a handful of members at the Tshwane mayoral offices and began removing staff linked to the mayoral office.

In a video seen by News24, EFF members are seen manhandling a man and telling him he is "no longer an MMC and was just an ordinary councillor".

Sipho Stuurman, a spokesperson in the Tshwane mayoral office, told News24 the city manager called the police to remove the EFF members. 

"We are supposed to continue as normal until the 28 February when a new mayor is elected. But the EFF has taken it upon themselves and acted illegally by trying to remove staff and MMCs," Stuurman told News24.

Williams doesn't plan to serve the remainder of his notice period because he is on special leave until 28 February, when a new mayor will be elected.

Tshwane Finance MMC Peter Sutton was the acting mayor, Stuurman told News24. The DA and its coalition partners in the Tshwane metro will have to decide on a candidate to replace Williams.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effdarandall williamspretoriagautengpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
16% - 520 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
84% - 2734 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.73
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.30
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.49
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
916.39
-0.2%
Palladium
1,459.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,839.99
+0.2%
Silver
21.70
+0.3%
Brent Crude
85.38
-0.2%
Top 40
74,391
+1.3%
All Share
80,393
+1.2%
Resource 10
72,287
+2.6%
Industrial 25
107,191
+1.1%
Financial 15
16,234
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

2h ago

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo