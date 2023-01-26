1h ago

Emfuleni fails to pay salaries for January, political parties say

Jason Felix
Emfuleni mayor Sipho Radebe.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality will not pay salaries for the month of January.
  • On Wednesday, councillors and officials were officially informed of the decision.
  • Venting their anger at the decision, officials allegedly stormed into the council chambers, and damaging whatever they could lay their hands on.

Councillors and officials of the Emfuleni Local Municipality have been officially informed no salaries will be paid for January, political parties have alleged.

Chaos allegedly erupted in the council chambers on Wednesday when the announcement was made.

According to FF Plus councillor Gerda Senekal, Mayor Sipho Radebe was absent when the announcement was made.

In a statement, she said officials stormed into the council chambers, turning over, and damaging whatever they could lay their hands on.

"The non-payment of salaries is a direct consequence of Emfuleni's dire financial predicament. Basically, no services can be rendered after the court awarded Eskom an attachment order against Emfuleni.

"Emfuleni's current bank account was frozen shortly after, and Eskom seems determined to carry out the court order."

READ | Emfuleni staff paid after Eskom returns municipality's bank account

As a result of Eskom's action, no contractors or bulk service providers, like Rand Water, received payment.

"Even the intervention by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi last week made no difference. Since the attachment order was issued, 80% of Emfuleni's officials did not turn up for work because there is no money to buy spare parts or fuel for municipal vehicles," Senekal claimed.

Last month, News24 reported employees received last-minute December salary payments after Eskom's seizure of the municipality's assets.

The power utility obtained an order from the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in November, permitting it to seize R1.3 billion worth of the municipality's assets.

Senekal said the FF Plus had warned for years the mismanagement of Emfuleni would end in sheer disaster.

"The only way to save Emfuleni from utter ruin is a new government that has residents' best interests at heart and possesses the political will and ability to turn the municipality around. Emfuleni residents must not be punished any longer and they deserve better than the [current incumbent] ANC," she added.

READ | Eskom granted order to attach R1.3bn of Emfuleni's assets for ‘failure’ to settle debt

DA MP Dennis Ryder, who is also the party's Vaal regional chairperson, said: "The blame for the impasse can however not be laid at the feet of Eskom who have patiently been making payment arrangements for the amounts owed to them in spite of repeated failures by Emfuleni to adhere to their promised repayment arrangements.

"It was just a matter of time before Eskom's patience wore out."

According to Ryder, the municipality was bankrupt and had no financial means to fulfil its constitutional obligations.

"This was demonstrated in the response of the Emfuleni Fire Department to a burning house in Unitaspark.

"When called for assistance, the Emfuleni Fire Department was unable to respond as their vehicle had no diesel. The neighbouring Midvaal Municipality's fire department responded to the emergency, clearly showing the DA difference," he said.

Repeated efforts to contact the municipality and the mayor's office failed.

Comment from the municipality will be added once received.

