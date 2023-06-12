1h ago

Share

End of the road for Ace Magashule as ANC expels its former secretary-general

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Out in the cold, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been expelled from the ANC. Photo: Mlungisi Louw
Out in the cold, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been expelled from the ANC. Photo: Mlungisi Louw
  • Ace Magashule has been expelled from the ANC.
  • He failed to respond after he was given seven days to make representations as to why he should not be expelled.
  • Consequently, the party's national disciplinary committee confirmed his expulsion.

The ANC has expelled its former secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

This was announced by the party's spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, on Monday.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the party's national disciplinary committee (NDC) made the decision because Magashule had failed to respond after he was given seven days to state why he should not be expelled.

"The NDC found Comrade Ace Magashule guilty of contravening Rules 25.17.12, 25.17.3, 12.1, and 12.2.20 of the ANC Constitution.

"After a guilty verdict by the NDC, Comrade Ace Magashule was allowed to show cause why he should not be expelled from the ANC. Upon the lapse of seven days, the NDC had not received any representations to that effect," read her statement.

READ | Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe bursary controversy during Magashule's premiership

Magashule had been found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute following his unsanctioned attempt to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He was initially placed on suspension on 3 May 2021, after he refused to abide by the party's instructions to step aside while he was criminally charged, and when he failed to apologise for attempting to suspend Ramaphosa, despite being instructed to do so by the party.

Magashule maintained that the charges against him were politically motivated.

Last week, News24 reported that Magashule was defiant to the very end. After the announcement that he had been given seven days to appeal his expulsion, he said he was preparing for a fight.

"The struggle continues. I will respond at the right time," said Magashule.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulepolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Does your home insurance cover you for earthquake damage?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we are protected
42% - 378 votes
No, but this was a wakeup call
20% - 179 votes
I can't afford home insurance
38% - 348 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.56
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.21
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
19.97
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
991.68
-1.4%
Palladium
1,348.58
+2.6%
Gold
1,957.80
-0.2%
Silver
24.04
-1.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
70,969
-0.9%
All Share
76,282
-0.9%
Resource 10
66,627
-2.6%
Industrial 25
103,299
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,605
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo