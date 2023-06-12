End of the road for Ace Magashule as ANC expels its former secretary-general

Ace Magashule has been expelled from the ANC.

He failed to respond after he was given seven days to make representations as to why he should not be expelled.

Consequently, the party's national disciplinary committee confirmed his expulsion.

The ANC has expelled its former secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

This was announced by the party's spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, on Monday.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the party's national disciplinary committee (NDC) made the decision because Magashule had failed to respond after he was given seven days to state why he should not be expelled.

"The NDC found Comrade Ace Magashule guilty of contravening Rules 25.17.12, 25.17.3, 12.1, and 12.2.20 of the ANC Constitution.

"After a guilty verdict by the NDC, Comrade Ace Magashule was allowed to show cause why he should not be expelled from the ANC. Upon the lapse of seven days, the NDC had not received any representations to that effect," read her statement.

Magashule had been found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute following his unsanctioned attempt to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He was initially placed on suspension on 3 May 2021, after he refused to abide by the party's instructions to step aside while he was criminally charged, and when he failed to apologise for attempting to suspend Ramaphosa, despite being instructed to do so by the party.

Magashule maintained that the charges against him were politically motivated.

Last week, News24 reported that Magashule was defiant to the very end. After the announcement that he had been given seven days to appeal his expulsion, he said he was preparing for a fight.

"The struggle continues. I will respond at the right time," said Magashule.



