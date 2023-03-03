1h ago

Share

Eskom, De Ruyter served with court papers for making allegations 'without any shred of evidence' - Mbalula

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Fikile Mbalula says the ANC served André de Ruyter with court papers. 
  • Mbalula said De Ruyter made serious allegations against the ANC without producing a shred of evidence. 
  • He said De Ruyter had seven days to respond to its court papers.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the ANC has served court papers on Eskom and its former CEO, André de Ruyter, regarding the bombshell comments on the alleged involvement of senior ANC members in corruption at the power utility.

While addressing the media on Friday, Mbalula said: "We did follow up on De Ruyter and served court papers on Eskom and the former CEO this week.

"We think that there is something illegal committed by De Ruyter. The ANC is a political party that has not instructed anyone to go to Eskom and mess things up."

He was adamant that De Ruyter had made the allegations "without any shred of evidence". 

"He just uttered and said the ANC is corrupt. We must accept that? No, we can't accept such.

"I cannot accuse the DA or any other political party of things that I don't have evidence of, because that would be hearsay. Still, when we challenge De Ruyter over his sentiments, they accuse the ANC of suppressing whistleblowers.

"Where did this whistleblower go with this information? Are the television studios he went to a whistleblowing office?" asked Mbalula. 

He said the ANC would again give De Ruyter seven days to respond to court papers - and, should he fail to do so, the party would take further steps.

On Sunday, the ANC threatened to file criminal charges against De Ruyter if he did not report his allegations of corruption at Eskom, backed with evidence, to law enforcement agencies in seven days.

Despite the seven days not lapsing, Mbalula said the party had served the former Eskom CEO with court papers.

During an interview on e.tv's My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen, the former CEO made wide-ranging claims regarding ANC leaders, accusing at least two of being involved in corruption at Eskom. 

READ | Stage 8 next? SA hits grim new record as more than half of power generation is offline

Mbalula was addressing the media on Friday to unveil resolutions related to the 55th national conference, which took place in December 2022.

The party promised to conduct "rigorous and regular monitoring and reporting on performance, which should inform the deployment of the ANC's best leaders".

He said the party, during its national elective conference, "interrogated the state of the ANC and its ability to mobilise society around its historic mission, such as the ANC serving as a vehicle that drives the programme of a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society".

As such, he said, the conference outcomes were a collection of ideas on how the party would continue to play a critical role in people's lives. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
andré de ruyterfikile mbalulaenergypoliticscrime and courtsgovernment
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
53% - 1953 votes
Lewis Hamilton
21% - 756 votes
Charles Leclerc
13% - 491 votes
George Russell
4% - 155 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
8% - 300 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies

10h ago

LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.15
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.79
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.26
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
971.82
+0.5%
Palladium
1,445.20
-0.7%
Gold
1,843.46
+0.4%
Silver
20.96
+0.3%
Brent Crude
84.75
+0.5%
Top 40
72,298
+1.0%
All Share
78,293
+1.0%
Resource 10
67,884
+2.7%
Industrial 25
104,075
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,537
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

42m ago

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo