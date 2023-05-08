'Everybody wants the land': PAC promises comeback in 2024 elections with focus on 'central message'

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania has called for the "revamp" of the education system and the end of load shedding.

The party, already in coalition with the ANC and DA in various parts of the country, said it was "not married" to any party and was focused on delivering services.

The PAC told News24 that it would not support the DA's proposed moonshot pact due to the party's arrogance.

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) president Mzwanele Nyhontso says the party will make a surprise comeback in the 2024 elections.

Nyhontso made this claim on Monday during a press briefing where the party was reporting back on its national executive committee (NEC) held over the weekend.

He added that the PAC, which holds one seat in Parliament, would continue with its quest for land and restoring Africa's dignity as it made its resurgence based on offering service delivery.

Among other things discussed at the NEC, Nyhontso said was the necessary "revamp" of the education system, which the party described as "belonging to the previous millennium".

The party further observed the need for housing, tackling crime, and ending load shedding, which it claimed could be resolved within 90 days if the government is intentional.

"The PAC holds strongly the view that load shedding can be eliminated in less than 90 days if the SA government is serious about servicing its people in ending the energy and electricity crisis," said Nyhontso.

Speaking of a "reawakening" of the party, Nyhontso told News24 that the PAC was returning to its basics and planned to revive its branches throughout the country and expand to the "broader community".

READ | 'Moonshot pact' should not just focus on unseating ANC, EFF, says Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi

"We are taking the PAC message to the people... and coming from local government elections where we gained at least 23 councillors for the first time. Now we are using whatever resources we gained from those elections as a benchmark, as a launching pad for next year's national elections. So we are all over the country."

He added that, so far, the party had received a positive response from citizens after it outlined the party's central message, which was to return the land to Africans.

"People are responding positively to our message. We have always had a clear message, but because we have not been perhaps translating it well for the poor on the ground, but now they do. They understand we talk their language. Everybody wants the land. Everybody knows that we did not fight for democracy, we fought for land," Nyhontso said.

The PAC is already in a coalition with the DA in Gqeberha, as well as the ANC, EFF and Al Jama-ah in Johannesburg. It, however, said it did not favour the DA's moonshot pact proposal due to "its arrogance".

The Pan Africanists Congress of Azania held National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting from 06 to 07 May 2023.Today 08 May 2023, a media briefing will be held at the PAC Head Office (office 725-732, 7th Floor, Khotso House, Cnr Marshal & Sauer Streets, Jhb) starting at 10h00. pic.twitter.com/BzknhhKKOQ — Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) (@MyPAConline) May 8, 2023

"Because we are not married to anyone, we want to make sure that African people get service delivery, so we are part of those coalitions [that will ensure that]. But let me tell you, the DA are so arrogant and silly because, in fact, they don't want smaller parties. They are saying the votes of smaller parties is a waste of time," Nyhontso said.

"We will reject them because they are arrogant and think they can do whatever they like. They can say whatever they want. That's why we don't support this thing of theirs [moonshot pact]."



