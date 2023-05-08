35m ago

Share

'Everybody wants the land': PAC promises comeback in 2024 elections with focus on 'central message'

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso.
PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso.
PHOTO: Jacques Stander/Gallo Images
  • The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania has called for the "revamp" of the education system and the end of load shedding. 
  • The party, already in coalition with the ANC and DA in various parts of the country, said it was "not married" to any party and was focused on delivering services. 
  • The PAC told News24 that it would not support the DA's proposed moonshot pact due to the party's arrogance. 

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) president Mzwanele Nyhontso says the party will make a surprise comeback in the 2024 elections.

Nyhontso made this claim on Monday during a press briefing where the party was reporting back on its national executive committee (NEC) held over the weekend. 

He added that the PAC, which holds one seat in Parliament, would continue with its quest for land and restoring Africa's dignity as it made its resurgence based on offering service delivery. 

Among other things discussed at the NEC, Nyhontso said was the necessary "revamp" of the education system, which the party described as "belonging to the previous millennium". 

The party further observed the need for housing, tackling crime, and ending load shedding, which it claimed could be resolved within 90 days if the government is intentional.

"The PAC holds strongly the view that load shedding can be eliminated in less than 90 days if the SA government is serious about servicing its people in ending the energy and electricity crisis," said Nyhontso. 

Speaking of a "reawakening" of the party, Nyhontso told News24 that the PAC was returning to its basics and planned to revive its branches throughout the country and expand to the "broader community".

READ | 'Moonshot pact' should not just focus on unseating ANC, EFF, says Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi

"We are taking the PAC message to the people... and coming from local government elections where we gained at least 23 councillors for the first time. Now we are using whatever resources we gained from those elections as a benchmark, as a launching pad for next year's national elections. So we are all over the country."

He added that, so far, the party had received a positive response from citizens after it outlined the party's central message, which was to return the land to Africans.

"People are responding positively to our message. We have always had a clear message, but because we have not been perhaps translating it well for the poor on the ground, but now they do. They understand we talk their language. Everybody wants the land. Everybody knows that we did not fight for democracy, we fought for land," Nyhontso said.

The PAC is already in a coalition with the DA in Gqeberha, as well as the ANC, EFF and Al Jama-ah in Johannesburg. It, however, said it did not favour the DA's moonshot pact proposal due to "its arrogance". 

"Because we are not married to anyone, we want to make sure that African people get service delivery, so we are part of those coalitions [that will ensure that]. But let me tell you, the DA are so arrogant and silly because, in fact, they don't want smaller parties. They are saying the votes of smaller parties is a waste of time," Nyhontso said.

"We will reject them because they are arrogant and think they can do whatever they like. They can say whatever they want. That's why we don't support this thing of theirs [moonshot pact]."



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pacmzwanele nyhontsogautengjohannesburgelectionspolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 560 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 653 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 2412 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.23
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.27
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.48
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
1,070.22
+0.2%
Palladium
1,513.68
-0.7%
Gold
2,024.95
+0.4%
Silver
25.65
-0.1%
Brent Crude
75.30
+3.7%
Top 40
73,091
+0.8%
All Share
78,665
+0.7%
Resource 10
72,301
+2.0%
Industrial 25
105,672
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,369
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

3h ago

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo