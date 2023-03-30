Ex-ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi launches new party

Former ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi has launched a political party named Xiluva.

Its chairperson, former ActionSA Ekurhuleni leader Tlhogi Moseki, said the party would register and launch its website on 3 April.

Baloyi called on the youth to take charge and rewrite the narrative by becoming involved and joining the party.

Former ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi says his new party, Xiluva, will contest the national elections in 2024.

Baloyi announced the formation of his new political party at a press briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

He said the party aimed to disrupt and change the narrative surrounding the youth by forcibly inserting themselves at the negotiation table.

The party will register with the Electoral Commission of South Africa on 3 April.

Baloyi said his departure from ActionSA confirmed the need for the youth to be included in the political sphere, adding young people were often overlooked and considered spectators in politics.

He cited trust issues between him and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba as his reason for leaving the party.

Baloyi also announced former ActionSA Ekurhuleni leader Tlhogi Moseki would be the party's chairperson.

Until Wednesday, Moseki, who joined ActionSA in 2020, was a councillor in the Ekurhuleni Municipality.

Moseki said the DA imposing its political will on ActionSA triggered his departure.

Moseki, who did not adhere to the DA's policies, said he favoured and supported Xiluva's objectives which "belong to the books of history".

The party, which Baloyi said was an alternative political vehicle, will target people aged 18 to 45. He added it was born out of a sense of hopelessness and desperation based on the "home-grown ideology", known as Ubuntu and multiracialism consisting of young, capable, and competent leaders.

Baloyi referred to the EFF's Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu as well as musician Cassper Nyovest as good examples of young and successful leaders.

He said the pace at which the current government was leading the country was slow, and encouraged the youth to be involved in politics beyond Twitter activism.