1h ago

Share

Ex-Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga shown door for calling Helen Zille racist

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga.
Former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga.
Lulama Zenzile, Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • Former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has officially been suspended from the party.
  • On Monday, Bhanga was given 48 hours to explain why he must not be suspended after he accused DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille of being racist.
  • By late Tuesday, the DA Eastern Cape provincial executive committee unanimously decided to suspend him.

Calling a DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille a racist proved to be the final nail in the coffin for former Eastern Cape party leader Nqaba Bhanga.

On Monday, the DA Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) officially suspended Bhanga from all party-political activities.

This decision was taken unanimously by the PEC.

On Monday, Bhanga was given 48 hours to explain why he must not be suspended from the party.

This after he accused Zille of being racist on Saturday.

His Facebook post read: "Helen Zille is the most racist person. She [has] got a file of all back people.

"Yesterday, I learnt how she got information to try to destroy the ANC. I'm hurt to know that you were working with the ANC against me [sic]."

Bhanga's suspension ends his longstanding career as a DA politician in which he served as an MP, MPL and mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

READ | War of words as DA rejects Nqaba Bhanga claims of Zille conspiracy against him

Having stepped down as leader of the Eastern Cape earlier this year, he failed to make it to the top after he contested to become one of the party's deputy federal chairpersons.

Since then, Bhanga has been serving as the leader of the opposition in the Eastern Cape legislature.

In a statement, DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield said a notice of intention to suspend Bhanga was delivered to him by the sheriff of the court and sent via email.

"Bhanga made written representations as to why he should not be suspended after making use of social media to label the DA's federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, a 'racist' and making other unfounded allegations without evidence.

"After considering all the arguments made by Bhanga, the PEC found his arguments to be without merit and made his suspension official," Whitfield said.

The DA's federal legal commission (FLC) is now investigating Bhanga's conduct as well as his allegations and the matter is out of the hands of the party in the Eastern Cape.

"The FLC is a politically independent body tasked with investigations in the DA and conducts its work without fear and favour.

"The DA remains deeply disappointed by Bhanga's conduct which is contrary to the party's constitution and his previous commitment to the party and to non-racialism," Whitfield said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dahelen zillenqaba bhangapoliticspolitical parties
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Vladimir Putin will risk leaving his country to attend the BRICS summit after the attempted Russian rebellion?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he won't miss it
29% - 403 votes
No, he'll stay home
71% - 974 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.51
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.60
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.29
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Platinum
924.26
-0.1%
Palladium
1,291.34
-2.1%
Gold
1,914.48
-0.5%
Silver
22.89
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.18
+0.4%
Top 40
69,357
+0.6%
All Share
74,544
+0.4%
Resource 10
61,612
-1.5%
Industrial 25
103,878
+2.2%
Financial 15
15,643
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

2h ago

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo