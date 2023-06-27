Ex-Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga shown door for calling Helen Zille racist

Former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has officially been suspended from the party.

On Monday, Bhanga was given 48 hours to explain why he must not be suspended after he accused DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille of being racist.

By late Tuesday, the DA Eastern Cape provincial executive committee unanimously decided to suspend him.

Calling a DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille a racist proved to be the final nail in the coffin for former Eastern Cape party leader Nqaba Bhanga.

On Monday, the DA Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) officially suspended Bhanga from all party-political activities.

This decision was taken unanimously by the PEC.

On Monday, Bhanga was given 48 hours to explain why he must not be suspended from the party.

This after he accused Zille of being racist on Saturday.

His Facebook post read: "Helen Zille is the most racist person. She [has] got a file of all back people.

"Yesterday, I learnt how she got information to try to destroy the ANC. I'm hurt to know that you were working with the ANC against me [sic]."

Bhanga's suspension ends his longstanding career as a DA politician in which he served as an MP, MPL and mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

READ | War of words as DA rejects Nqaba Bhanga claims of Zille conspiracy against him

Having stepped down as leader of the Eastern Cape earlier this year, he failed to make it to the top after he contested to become one of the party's deputy federal chairpersons.

Since then, Bhanga has been serving as the leader of the opposition in the Eastern Cape legislature.

???? ???? ?????????????????? ?????????????????? ???? ?????????????? ?????????? ???????????? by Andrew Whitfield MP - DA EC Provincial Leader. Read more: https://t.co/lHqpgBDgnW pic.twitter.com/iC1cGTXrWe — DA Eastern Cape (@DAEasternCape) June 25, 2023

In a statement, DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield said a notice of intention to suspend Bhanga was delivered to him by the sheriff of the court and sent via email.

"Bhanga made written representations as to why he should not be suspended after making use of social media to label the DA's federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, a 'racist' and making other unfounded allegations without evidence.

"After considering all the arguments made by Bhanga, the PEC found his arguments to be without merit and made his suspension official," Whitfield said.

The DA's federal legal commission (FLC) is now investigating Bhanga's conduct as well as his allegations and the matter is out of the hands of the party in the Eastern Cape.

"The FLC is a politically independent body tasked with investigations in the DA and conducts its work without fear and favour.

"The DA remains deeply disappointed by Bhanga's conduct which is contrary to the party's constitution and his previous commitment to the party and to non-racialism," Whitfield said.



