Ex-Joburg mayor Phalatse pleads with court to overturn 'unlawful' removal from office

Zintle Mahlati and Alex Patrick
Mpho Phalatse at the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • Mpho Phalatse is determined to return to the Office of the Mayor of Johannesburg. 
  • On Wednesday, her legal team argued the council sitting that voted for her removal must be declared unlawful. 
  • Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele's legal counsel argued Phalatse knew for weeks a motion for her removal was on the political agenda.

Ousted Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has argued, during a court application, she is the lawfully elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg and not ANC councillor Dada Morero. 

Phalatse's urgent bid to return to office was argued in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 

The DA councillor was removed in a special council sitting on 30 September and was replaced in office by the ANC's Morero. 

Arguing for Phalatse, advocate Carol Steinberg told Judge Raylene Keightley every step followed in the lead-up to the special council meeting, where Phalatse was removed, was unlawful. 

Steinberg first tackled the issue around the programming meeting, which took place on 29 September.

The meeting is attended by selected council representatives and decides on the agenda for a council sitting.

The 29 September meeting did not quorate because DA councillors, along with coalition partners including ActionSA, walked out before discussing the special council sitting. 

Steinberg said because the "illegal" meeting attended by speaker Colleen Makhubele and several parties, including the ANC, did not have legal status, it could not justifiably decide on a special council sitting. 

"We submit that it is common cause that there was no quorum and that this meeting was unlawful in terms of the rules. If this decision is bad, the court has to go back to this meeting and deem it unlawful." 

She also tackled the nature of the notice issued by Makhubele calling for a special council sitting for 30 September. 

Councillors were notified after 18:00 on Thursday that a sitting would occur at 10:00 the following Friday. 

Steinberg argued the late nature of the notice and the fact that Makhubele provided no explanation and agenda should immediately be considered prejudice for councillors who were not allowed enough time to prepare. 

"Less than three days' notice for a special meeting requires justification." 

She said Makhubele had acted in an undemocratic manner during the council sitting when she stifled debate on the motion of no confidence. 

She acted contrary to her duties, Steinberg argued for Phalatse. 

Micheal Sun, former Joburg mayoral committee member, outside South Gauteng High Court with DA supporters on Wednesday.
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

"The speaker did not permit DA councillors a caucus break and did not permit a debate on the motion." 

Steinberg said contrary to Makhubele's assertions, Phalatse was not afraid to face a political manoeuvre to remove her. 

What the former mayor had issues with was the unlawful nature of her removal. 

"The residents of Joburg are entitled to a lawfully elected mayor. After that, the political decisions, seeking to remove Phalatse, can happen," Steinberg said. Because of her undemocratic behaviour, Makhubele should be punished with a personal costs order, Phalatste's legal team argued. 

Phalatse is also seeking that decisions taken by Morero while in office should be deemed unlawful, if she wins her court bid. 

Advocate Terry Motau, acting for Makhubele, said Phalatse's removal was justified in law because it was democratic. 

Motau added the decision on a motion of no confidence in Phalatse was discussed weeks before the 29 September meeting. 

Vasco da Gama, former Joburg council speaker, outside South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

He said Phalatse knew she would face a motion of no confidence because the matter was "cooking" around her tenure. 

Phalatse had a motion filed two months ago, but this motion did not meet the council criteria. 

Motau added: "Having regard to that original motion is important because it gives credence to the fact that the former Joburg mayor knew something was cooking. Not only did she know something was cooking, she knew the ingredients, but she simply refused to show up when the meal was served." 

He said even if the court did find that the 29 September programming meeting was illegal, Morero's election was democratic. 

He was elected by a majority of councillors and should not be removed, Motau argued.

Former speaker Vasco da Gama and former environment, infrastructure and service delivery MMC Michael Sun, flanked by party members dressed in blue T-shirts, were in court to support Phalatse.

Da Gama was ousted from his position at the beginning of September in a motion of no confidence.

His departure marked the beginning of the toppling of the DA-led coalition and the emergence of the new ANC-led multiparty government.

Sun said he felt positive the court bid would be successful, adding he was still doing all he could for the community despite no longer being an MMC.

After sitting in a hot courtroom for most of Wednesday, DA leaders took a break to catch a breath of fresh air outside the High Court. 

After hours outside the court, DA supporters - wearing #HandsOffJoburg shirts, as well as supporters of the opposition - wearing white T-shirts with the Al Jama-Ah political party logo, slowly started to trickle away. 

Judgment has been reserved. 

Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
