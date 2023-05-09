1h ago

Ex-Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad defends successor Gwamanda, but calls fraud allegations to be probed

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Kabelo Gwamanda taking the oath of office last Friday.
Zintle Mahlati
  • Former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has written to council speaker Colleen Makhubele asking for an ethics probe into allegations made by DA councillor Mpho Phalatse. 
  • Phalatse alleged Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda may have had business dealings which defrauded several people. 
  • Amad says Gwamanda's reputation should be protected while a probe is underway.

Former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has come to the defence of his successor, Kabelo Gwamanda, asking for an ethics probe to determine whether there is any truth in allegations that he ran a fraudulent funeral insurance company. 

Amad has written to council speaker Colleen Makhubele, asking her to probe DA councillor Mpho Phalatse and her allegations that Gwamanda was central in running a scam which defrauded people. 

Phalatse made the allegations at the weekend, a day after Gwamanda was sworn in as mayor of Johannesburg.

The DA councillor lost to Gwamanda by a significant margin. 

News24 recently reported Gwamanda was linked to three registered companies - Ithemba lama Afrika, Newtown Lifestyle Radio, and PMPO General Trading and Projects. 

READ | Kabelo Gwamanda is the new mayor of Joburg, says his election is God's will

Ithemba lama Afrika has returned to haunt Gwamanda's political future as allegations of a scam surfaced. 

When News24 asked him, shortly before his election on Friday, whether he had links to these three companies, he denied it. 

But an audio recording, heard by News24, has revealed Gwamanda was allegedly central to this company.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and former mayor Thapelo Amad.

People allegedly channelled money into Ithemba lama Afrika at the mayor's behest.

Phalatse called on Gwamanda to hold the six million residents of Johannesburg in his confidence about the allegations.

She threatened to open a criminal case within 48 hours from Saturday if Gwamanda did not come forward to address the allegations. 

READ | Phalatse feels scorned by mayoral loss': Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is no scammer - Al Jama-ah

Amad, who resigned last month, called on Makhubele to refer Phalatse's allegations to the council's ethics committee. 

In a letter seen by News24, he said Phalatse was violating Gwamanda's rights and human dignity. 

"These public attacks on the person of Gwamanda and misrepresentation of his business affairs, which Phalatse staged, violated his rights to human dignity and to be heard through a properly constituted process. 

"In the fullness of time, and when an investigation has been concluded through lawfully constituted processes, such as those of the ethics committee, we shall know whether there is substance and materiality on the allegations that are being made against Gwamanda.

"But until then, his rights to human dignity and right to be heard warrants full recognition and protection," Amad wrote. 

The former mayor and fellow Al Jama-ah councillor wants the following aspects probed by the ethics committee:

  1. Whether the allegations against Gwamanda by Phalatse regarding his private business interests have substance and materiality to his status as a councillor and, therefore, as the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg.
  2. Whether the staged public attacks of Phalatse on Gwamanda's person and misrepresentation of his private affairs has not violated his rights and brought the office he holds into serious disrepute, and whether, in so doing, she did not contravene the provisions of Section 2 (a)(b) of the Code of Conduct for Councillors through her acts of political expediency and opportunism.

Al Jama-ah president Ganief Hendricks said the 48 hours Phalatse had set for herself before she opened a case had long ended. 

He added Phalatse, if she was serious, should lay a criminal complaint.

"We would have never asked for an ethics probe if we had something to hide. Phalatse is bringing the mayor's office into disrepute."

