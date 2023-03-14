Fights, camera, ActionSA! Mashaba, Baloyi in war of words over 'dictators' and 'drivers'

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and the party's former Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi have exchanged accusations following the latter's resignation.

Baloyi believes that Mashaba does not want to decentralise power and may have been threatened by his attempts to do so.

Mashaba on the other hand believes Baloyi was motivated by self-interest and hellbent on going into a coalition with the ANC.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has been accused by the party's former Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi of treating the party as his pet project, refusing to decentralise power, and allowing his driver to intimidate and threaten leaders who challenge his authority.

In turn, Mashaba has attributed Baloyi's exit from ActionSA as stemming from the party's refusal to give into his desire to become Ekurhuleni mayor through a "back deal agreement with the ANC in the province".

Relations have soured between the two, leading to a public divorce on Monday, where Baloyi called a media briefing to air his grievances.

Baloyi said the "friction" between himself and Mashaba started when he began to create branches and regional structures within Gauteng, and advocated for the party to decentralise power and afford the structures and appointed provincial leaders some say in the running of the party.

"I was intentional to take a posture, in so far as the national leadership, to say to them, devolve more power to the structures. Devolving more power to the structures means you embark on a journey of democratisation within the party," he said.

"I was intentional and equally aware that it was going to create friction, but it was equally pertinent for me to persuade, and I was beginning to win the war by saying: 'Now that you have appointed provincial chairs, give them power because now power resides at the top only and the senate and these other structures [are] bystanders and you can’t do anything as bystanders.'"

Gallo Images Gallo Images

Baloyi said he was aware that "this stance that I took may have created some tension", adding that "the greatest change for ActionSA is how do you resolve the dispute if the president says left and you say right, how do you then resolve the dispute".

"Is this something that immediately pushes you out of the door, or what are other senate members going to say when they find themselves differing with him on a fundamental level."

READ | Bongani Baloyi ditches ActionSA citing trust issues with Mashaba

Some of his concerns were backed by ex-ActionSA councillor Nkele Molapo after she was pushed out of the party on Sunday night. She complained about unfair practices within the party.

ActionSA said it had terminated Molapo's membership on the grounds that she had shared confidential party information with her husband, Abel Tau.

Tau, a former ActionSA Gauteng secretary, was fired from the party following allegations that he had attempted to rape his friend's wife.

Gallo Images PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday morning, Mashaba dismissed Baloyi's claims that he was a dictator, saying the latter was merely motivated by anger.

"It is a shame that Baloyi could make such claims. When I told him of the irreconcilable difference, I indicated to him where they stemmed from. I told him that it was his incessant desire to work with the ANC that had brought us to the position that we were in," he said.

Newsletter Weekly The Political Insider News24's expert team takes you into the inner workings of politics in South Africa as we gear up for the 2024 national elections and beyond.

Mashaba said that while he had begrudgingly agreed to the party entering into talks with the ANC, as he was "not wanting to be seen to be a dictator", it had been Baloyi who "went ahead and made a back door deal with the ANC".

"He [Baloyi] misled the national chairperson [Michael Beaumont], saying the Tshwane caucus had agreed with the ANC and the EFF and could get the mayorship or speaker position… we went back to him and told him that this was not going to happen, but he went back to the caucus and said we have given them the green light."

Mashaba added:

I don't know what agreement he had reached with the ANC's Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, but if he wants to get into coalition, he can form his own party and do so. ActionSA members and supporters have been clear that they do not want us to do any business with the ANC.

However, during Monday's media briefing, Baloyi claimed that the decision to work with the ANC was given the thumbs up by Mashaba, and that the party's senate and party leader had only made an about-turn after media reports of such an undertaking came to light.



Baloyi also made allegations against Mashaba's driver Bafana Mthimkhulu.

He claimed that Mthimkhulu was running amok within the party, threatening party members, and making claims that "he works for the Hawks or the South African secret services and he can hack our phones".

Baloyi added:

Bafana is a driver for Herman; his name crops up everywhere in the province. It is alleged that he is investigating people, leaders of ActionSA. It is alleged that he is coercing people. In the clips produced by Abel Tau, you can hear him saying my proximity to Herman Mashaba is lethal; I can do anything.

"So, it’s a guy who seems to enjoy the full support of the president [Mashaba] and is causing instability in the province; a driver who brags about his ability to intercept people’s communication, hack people's phones, and claims he works for the secret services."



Mashaba told News24 that it was disingenuous of Baloyi to downplay Mthimkhulu's role within ActionSA to that of a mere driver.

"He (Baloyi) knows very well that Bafana is head of the party's protection and intelligence. Having worked in intelligence for a while, he was brought in to ensure my security when I travel and to vet everyone before they join the party."

Despite numerous attempts, News24 could not get a comment from Mthimkhulu.