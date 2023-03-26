32m ago

Gallant fighter for freedom: ANC mourns death of struggle veteran Moosa 'Mosie' Moolla

ANC struggle veteran Moosa 'Mosie' Moolla died after a long illness at the age of 88.
PHOTO: Mlungisi Louw
ANC struggle veteran Moosa "Mosie" Moolla has died after a long illness.

Described as a beloved elder, friend, leader and mentor, Moolla passed away at the age of 88.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also expressed his condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Moolla.

"From a very young age, Mosie's struggle was a selfless commitment to the liberation of the oppressed and a creation of a free, democratic society, founded on the principle of equality and human rights for all," said Ramaphosa.

"The pain and suffering he endured during years of detention, treason trial and exile, away from his family have not been in vain. As we conclude marking Human Rights Month, we do so in honour to the contribution of many who perished in the quest for our freedom and to the sacrifices made by activists such as Mosie," Ramaphosa added.

Moolla was among a group of struggle luminaries which included Nelson Mandela, Helen Joseph, Ahmed Kathrada and Walter Sisulu, who were acquitted in March 1961 after five gruelling years of the 1956 Treason Trial.

After the promulgation of the 90-day detention law, Moolla was held in solitary confinement at the Marshal Square Police Station.

He would later escape and leave the country to join the exiled leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in 1963. He became a member of Umkhonto weSizwe and received military training in the USSR. During his exile years, Moolla represented the ANC in India, Egypt and at the World Peace Council in Helsinki, Finland.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Moolla was requested to resign from his place of employment and rather serve the National Action Council of the Congress of the People (COP) on a full-time basis as part of its secretariat.

Bhengu-Motsiri said: 

In this role Comrade Mosie was responsible for ensuring that decisions were effectively conveyed to all provincial and regional structures. He continued in this role of the COP campaign until adoption of the Freedom Charter in Kliptown on 25 and 26 June 1955.

Bhengu-Motsiri was described as a revolutionary diplomat and gallant fighter for freedom.

Soon after, the ANC facilitated both military and intelligence training for Moolla.

He also formed part of the ANC's information and publicity department and spent an extensive period serving as an exiled ANC's diplomat.

"At the turn of democracy, Mosie returned to serve in the ANC's department of international affairs. He was also chosen as part of a delegation at Codesa (Convention for a Democratic South Africa). Comrade Mosie was later appointed to continue his diplomacy role, but now on behalf of a democratically elected and legitimate government of the Republic of South Africa," she said.

Moolla was appointed by President Nelson Mandela to serve as South Africa's ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran from 1995 to 1999. From June 2000 until 2004, he served as High Commissioner to Pakistan.


