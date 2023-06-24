1h ago

Goal oriented: ActionSA's plan to use KZN soccer tournament to encourage young people to vote

Malaika Ditabo
ActionSA KZN chairperson Zwakele Mncwango
Gallo Images
  • ActionSA in KZN is determined to bring opportunities to marginalised communities.
  • Zwakele Mncwango has funded Bafana Bafana player Thobani Mncwango's annual soccer tournament.
  • The IEC will be present to educate the youth about voting.

ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal is using a soccer tournament to educate the youth on the importance of voting.

It's also an opportunity for young players to showcase their talents to scouts.

Intent on encouraging communities to vote, ActionSA's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango, has provided funding for the Thobani Mncwango soccer tournament.

It will be held on 1 July in Nongoma.

Speaking to News24, Mncwango's spokesperson, Saneli Zuma, said 16 teams would be involved in the tournament – and scouts would be able to recruit talented players, offering them a shot at success.

But ActionSA would also use the tournament to encourage young people to register to vote in the upcoming 2024 national elections.

The party has partnered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), which "has heeded our call, and they will be there registering people to vote".

Based on figures from last year, Zuma said they anticipated that about 200 people would show up at the tournament.

Zuma said she was aware the tournament could increase the party's visibility, but it was not the primary objective.

"We are not going there trying to collect votes. We are there to try to encourage young people to vote and for them to participate in such things that will propel and showcase their talent.

"Of course, we will get a bit of political gain, but our main purpose there is to try and push the young generation to vote and register to vote, and make sure they don't fall into the incorrect ways, where they end up turning towards drugs and alcohol due to the lack of opportunities."

She added: 

We want the young generation to learn the importance of voting. If they vote for the IFP, or the ANC, or the EFF, it's fine. We just do not want people to be sitting at home rather than going to vote.

On 16 June, ActionSA began a nationwide drive, intent on growing its membership and encouraging young people to utilise their political power.

Kicking off the drive in Soweto, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said: "While this campaign will focus on the youth, who have since opted out of the political system, this campaign will seek to energise those that have never voted before, to address the electoral apathy that continues to grow with every election."

TV personality Bonang Matheba and influencer Mohale Motaung have actively advocated on Twitter for the 14 million unregistered youth to participate and vote in the 2024 elections.

News24 reached out to the IEC to ask whether it was in collaboration with any celebrities to encourage people to register to vote.

The IEC's spokesperson, Kate Bapela, said: "Currently, the IEC is finalising its plans for 2024 [elections] marketing communications. When we launch elections, the IEC will utilise that opportunity to confirm all the role players."

