High court dismissal of Zuma's private prosecution a victory for media freedom

Muhammad Hussain, Juniour Khumalo and Malaika Ditabo
The high court has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Advocate News24's legal writer Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer.
  • Media freedom advocates and ActionSA welcome the final judgment by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, which dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution.
  • Executive director of the Campaign for Free Expression, Anton Harber says the verdict reinforces the right for reporters to do their job.
  • Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says they are appalled by the judgment and find it unfair.

Wednesday's high court dismissal of former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan has been hailed as being "significant for media freedom and journalism".

Executive director of the Campaign for Free Expression, Anton Harber said: "The judge's action in throwing out former president Jacob Zuma's case against journalist Karyn Maughan is a victory for all of journalism as it reinforces the right of reporters to be free to do their job of covering important court cases such as this without hindrance or harassment. Zuma's attack on a journalist has been decisively slapped down."He added:

Maughan was collateral damage in Zuma's Stalingrad team to delay his trial and deflect from the accusations against him, and Maughan should be commended for standing firm against this onslaught.

Harber also said a few other interesting things emerge from the judgment. 

"First was how flimsy the accusations made by the Zuma and his lawyers were; second, how Zuma's family and supporters have relentlessly trolled Maughan online; and third, the judgment strengthens the argument that we have to guard against SLAPP [strategic lawsuit against public participation] cases."

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba echoed similar sentiments when he dismissed Zuma's application as an abuse of court processes."

Former president Zuma has really abused our criminal justice system now for 20 years when it comes to this arms deal case, and this private prosecution was just frivolous and another way of him attempting to avoid appearing in court. 

"He maintains that he wants his day in court, but always does everything in his power to avoid it. As ActionSA, we are pleased with the dismissal of this case and we want to see Zuma facing the music and ultimately joining Thabo Bester in jail because he and Bester belong to the same facilities," said Mashaba. 

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the former president would be appealing the ruling as it was, according to him, an unfair verdict.

"We are appalled by the bizarre judgment, as the Jacob Zuma Foundation. We think this is another manifestation of the Zuma law because the law is very clear that as long as the information is not in the public domain, no official of the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], without the permission of the NDPP [National Director of Public Prosecutions], has the latitude to share such information [someone's medical records].

"How is it that the courts think this is okay? This thing is wrong in law, so president Zuma is going to appeal the judgment," he said. 

However, it is false that the information was not in the public domain. It was already filed in court and was a public document.

In a Tweet, the foundation said the judgment was "bizarre".

Zuma's daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, also tweeted: "What a travesty of justice. Zuma laws."

SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) chairperson Sbu Ngalwa also tweeted: "A good day for journalism and victory for media freedom.

Sanef said it would release a statement on the judgment later today.

Meanwhile, political parties such as the ANC and EFF said they had no opinion about the judgment. 

However, Harber said political parties must have a view when media freedom is being attacked. 

He said: "When media is attacked and denied, and fundamental rights are violated, it doesn't just undermine one, right? It undermines the democratic order.

"So, when a journalist is attacked, any political party that is worth its salt, which claims to have any allegiance to a democratic state, which they all clearly and unambiguously should have because they took the oath and because it's the Constitution that puts them in power, [should defend them] ... It's the people who vote that put them in power, empowered by the Constitution ... the people's choice, everything framed by our Constitution and our Bill of Rights." 

