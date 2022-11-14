How Ramaphosa survived Phala Phala onslaught at NEC meeting

The integrity commission did not table its report on Phala Phala at the ANC NEC meeting.

The commission said the report was leaked to the media, which was why it could not finalise its work.

Ramaphosa survived an attack at the meeting after a draft report found the Phala Phala scandal had brought the ANC into disrepute.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was spared at the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting after the integrity commission said it could not deliver its report on the Phala Phala scandal because a draft version was leaked.

The president on Sunday afternoon closed the visibly tense meeting without discussing calls made by top party leaders for him to step aside, given the accusations he faces. For much of two days, the meeting heard fierce arguments around the accusations the president faces related to the US dollars stolen from his private residence on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

His opponents argued he should step aside, pending investigations into the allegations of, among other things, money laundering.

A report by the integrity commission into the matter was meant to be used as the basis to seal Ramaphosa's fate, but the report was not tabled.

"The integrity commission said that because a draft version of their notes was leaked, they were unable to conclude the matter, and they could not table it at the meeting," a source said.



"The IC [integrity commission] finds that, while the Phala Phala incident and events around it have definitely brought the ANC into disrepute, at this stage it is not possible to determine individuals' responsibilities in bringing the ANC into disrepute. The IC, therefore, recommends that the president takes the NEC into his confidence and the NEC takes the people of South Africa into its confidence on a matter which has brought the ANC into disrepute," the leaked draft report reads.

Ramaphosa faced unprecedented attacks in the meeting after he explained his version of events for the first time. He denied any wrongdoing. His allies came to his defence, thwarting calls for his removal, and insisting that ongoing investigations would find him innocent.

News24 Yeshiel Panchia/News24

The president is the subject of a Hawks investigation, a probe by the South African Reserve Bank, a Public Protector probe, and an investigation by an independent panel appointed by Parliament as to whether there is a case for him to answer.

In its briefing to the NEC, the integrity commission presented reports on national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla and former ANC Eastern Cape treasurer Babalo Madikizela.

"There's still a lot of questions on those findings that they brought to the NEC, so we said that we must hold a special meeting to discuss these matters," the source said.

When Ramaphosa closed the meeting on Sunday, he did not reference a looming special NEC meeting before the national elective conference starts on 16 December.

Two sources in the meeting said the decision by the integrity commission not to table the Phala Phala report was accepted because the commission also did not table a report on former health minister Zweli Mkhize, which recommended that he be suspended for his role in the Digital Vibes scandal.

The president's allies made strange bedfellows for Mkhize, who is vying for Ramaphosa's job, as they argued that party leaders who were not criminally charged should not be made to step aside.

NEC members told News24 that the support for Mkhize by the Ramaphosa camp was to ensure the president was not forced to vacate his position amid growing calls for him to do "the right thing" and excuse himself while he clears his name.

According to the party's electoral commission's rules, no one may contest ANC elections for leadership if they have been found wanting by the integrity commission.

The rules read:

The rules above apply to all members who are temporarily suspended, pending the outcome of a court case or disciplinary hearing, and to members on whose cases the IC have completed and submitted a report and recommendation of suspension of membership, or stepping aside from leadership or public office (sic).

The electoral committee, led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, is expected to use the rules to "vet all nominees that make it onto the list of those who may appear on a ballot paper and exclude those affected by any part of the rules".

While Ramaphosa appears in the clear for now, his detractors said that, should an independent panel led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo find that there was a prima facie case for his removal from office, they would force the party to take action.

"If Ngcobo says he has an impeachable case, then we need to call a special NEC immediately. He won't survive that," a known Ramaphosa detractor said.

The Ngcobo panel is expected to complete its report by Thursday.



