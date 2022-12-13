23m ago

add bookmark

'I have no previous conviction' - Tony Yengeni fights ANC election exclusion

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tony Yengeni, former ANC chief whip, is seen at KwaZulu-Natal High Court.
Tony Yengeni, former ANC chief whip, is seen at KwaZulu-Natal High Court.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The ANC's electoral committee has angered several ANC members after its vetting process excluded members who have criminal histories.
  • National executive committee member Tony Yengeni wrote an appeal letter to the committee claiming and said his previous fraud conviction had been expunged.
  • Yengeni said that in the eyes of the law, he had no previous convictions.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni is fighting his exclusion from the ANC leadership race, saying that in the "eyes of the law", he doesn't have any criminal convictions. 

He sent an appeal letter to the party's electoral committee, headed by Kgalema Motlanthe. 

Over the weekend, the committee informed Yengeni that he was not eligible to stand for a leadership position at the party's elective conference because of his criminal record. 

The ANC's electoral rules, which were adopted by the NEC, prevent members from contesting for a leadership position if they were convicted of crimes for which they sentenced to more than six months.

Yengeni pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2003 and was sentenced to four years in prison. However, he only served four months in jail.

But he said his record of the conviction had been "expunged". 

READ | 'You have a record of being found guilty of a serious crime': ANC bars Tony Yengeni from leadership battle

In the appeal letter, Yengeni said he had applied for the expungement to the Department of Justice.

"After more than 10 years of the sentence, I applied to the director-general of the Justice and Correctional Services Department to expunge my criminal record. My application for expungement was accordingly approved," he wrote.

He believes the rule is unfair because it applies retrospectively and said he had already served his punishment.

Yengeni said:

To seek to apply the 2017 conference resolution in retrospect to offences committed prior is both unlawful and unconstitutional. I want to make it clear that in the eyes of the law, I have no previous conviction or sentence.

The electoral committee's vetting process is still ongoing, with just days to go for the start of the conference on Friday. 

News24 has been informed by those close to the committee that Yengeni's appeal will be fast-tracked. 

Last week, former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini threatened to sue the committee for her exclusion. 

She was overwhelmingly nominated for a return to the NEC. 

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Monday, she said her perjury conviction was a "minor" offence and that she should not be excluded from a leadership position.

News24 understands that the committee has also drafted letters for other ANC NEC nominees who have previous convictions. 

Former ANC Youth League leader Andile Lungisa is expected to receive a letter. 

Lungisa was convicted in 2018 of assault and sentenced to three years in prison. He was released on parole. The conviction relates to a 2016 incident in the Nelson Mandela Bay council when he smashed a jug on the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser. 

READ | Bathabile Dlamini not eligible for ANC NEC position due to perjury conviction

Lungisa told News24 on Tuesday that he was yet to receive the committee's letter but that he would appeal it once received. 

The former councillor believes any charge outside of the ANC's constitution should not count against members. 

He told News24:

They are not consistent with the constitution of the ANC; they are just targeting people. I will appeal this.

The committee is also expected to draft letters for ANC MP Bongani Bongo, who is facing fraud and corruption charges. 

Another affected member is former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana, who was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a fine for assaulting a woman.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anctony yengeniandile lungisapolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
43% - 466 votes
Lions
6% - 66 votes
Stormers
30% - 326 votes
Sharks
20% - 214 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.65
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.69
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.59
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,788.07
+0.4%
Silver
23.39
+0.4%
Palladium
1,896.50
+0.6%
Platinum
1,013.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
77.99
+2.4%
Top 40
68,797
+0.8%
All Share
74,923
+0.7%
Resource 10
73,454
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,928
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,276
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

2h ago

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

3h ago

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo