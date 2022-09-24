'I want to put a job in every home' - Maimane makes big promises as he launches political party

Mmusi Maimane is back in the political party arena.

The former DA leader launched a political party, Build One South Africa, on Saturday, with sweeping promises for citizens if elected.

Maimane's political party consolidates independent candidates interested in contesting provincial and national elections in 2024.

Mmusi Maimane promised bold reforms for the country if South Africans were willing to give his new political party, Build One South Africa (Bosa), a chance.

Maimane launched his political party in Naledi, Soweto, on Saturday.

He addressed a few hundred supporters in a medium-sized community hall. All were dressed in the party's T-shirts with a star-branded logo.

Although his audience was smaller than usually seen at political gatherings of this nature, Maimane spoke of big plans.

Maimane's vision for Bosa stemmed from the One South Africa Movement, an organisation he launched after he resigned from the DA in 2019.

The political party will unite independent candidates under an umbrella organisation to contest the 2024 elections.

The One South Africa Movement did the same in the 2021 municipal elections.

Several community-based associations under this organisation saw independent candidates elected as councillors in various municipalities across the country.

Bosa plans to do the same but in Parliament.

READ | Mmusi Maimane warns independent candidates: Perform or be removed

Maimane said he left the political system a few years ago, but he had to return because of the state of politics in the country.

"Our nation is failing; our nation is broken. Things have to change. We need to move away from an economy that works for the few, but [works] for everyone. I want to say Build One South Africa sees you, and that there is hope, and we will deliver that change for the people of this country," Maimane said.

Maimane said for education, the focus should be on entrepreneurship.

He said pupils should have a passion for school and be guaranteed a job after completion.

"I want to put a job in every home in this country," Maimane said.

He stressed that the state of the economy currently was not sustainable.

The focus should be on small businesses and the micro economy, with promised funding for small businesses, the former DA leader said.

Maimane touched on the topic of crime, saying people needed to feel safe.

"We are going to build a police service in this country that when you are criminal, we are coming for you. This nation needs to be safe. Gone should be the days that when you get into an Uber as a woman, you feel fearful. I am telling you, when we come into government, criminals, it is your last day," Maimane told his supporters, who cheered him on in his promises.

"I have known triumph, I have known defeat, but I am STILL in the arena" - Mmusi Maimane #ReadyToBuild pic.twitter.com/ftsoYDIDCH — BuildOneSouthAfrica (@BuildOneSA) September 24, 2022

He also spoke about tackling the health care system, which he viewed as a failure.

"I want the best doctors and nurses to help fix this system. We strongly believe we can build a Parliament with the best leaders," he said.

While confirming his desire to be president, he said the country needed a present leader who was not "sleeping on the job".

With an active president, the country will be served with an efficient Cabinet and functioning government.

"We want all those officials who take bribes to do their jobs. We are coming for you. We are coming for you in 2024. Support the party that will work for everyone," Maimane said.

On migration, Maimane treaded carefully, saying he loved the continent but that those entering the country should do so legally.

READ | SA's electoral system is ripe for radical change, OSA tells Parliament

Maimane said Bosa would be launching in all provinces by the end of the year.

The party would work as a constituency-based system in its operations, with communities empowered to decide on the candidate the party should take to Parliament if elected.

Another difference would be communities having the right to recall a Member of Parliament from the party if they felt they were failing in their duties.

Maimane had pushed firmly for changes to the electoral system to ensure independent candidates could contest.

The Electoral Amendment Bill, currently before Parliament, ensures this will happen, but while Maimane waits for those reforms, he will dabble in the same political party system he has criticised.



