IFP cracks whip: Only shirts with Buthelezi's face on will be tolerated

An internal email shows the IFP wants to clamp down on transgressors.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's face is to grace all IFP shirts.

IFP secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo says it is mischievous to suggest Buthelezi is part of its discussions on the branding issue.

The IFP's tug of war over Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's face adorning elections shirts has flared up again.

An email has emerged that casts a light on members who have defied a standing party resolution, and an affirmation, stating the 95-year-old Buthelezi's face is to grace all IFP shirts.

Party secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo wrote a tersely worded letter to the party's office bearers and constituency secretaries, laying down the law.

"You are with this requested to submit the list and details of all the members/persons within your district who are known [either through social media images or verifiable physical observation] to have worn or are currently wearing the regalia that does not bear the face of the founder and President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, but of the sitting president honourable Velenkosini Hlabisa," Ngcobo's letter stated.

In the letter, he demanded the details of the transgressors by close of business on Friday.

READ | IFP accuses KZN Cogta of foul play and favouring ANC

Hlabisa's office could not be reached for comment at the time of writing.

In a strong-worded statement, Ngcobo said he took a dim view of "malicious attacks" on the IFP and Buthelezi based on the internal memorandum, which, he said, was "grossly misrepresented".

"The IFP, like all political parties, is gearing up for 2024, and we have had internal discussions about brand discipline."

He added it was undeniable Buthelezi was "the IFP's strongest brand" due to his legacy.

Ngcobo said the IFP affirmed its 2019 and 2021 resolution that Buthelezi continued to be the face of the IFP.

He added it was "mischievous" to suggest Buthelezi was part of their discussions on the issue, singling out the ANC for "jumping on the bandwagon with insults".



