IN QUOTES | Mashaba 'a quintessential patriotic bourgeois' and other quotes in 'unauthorised' biography

Analyst and author Prince Mashele heaped praise on Herman Mashaba in the book that the latter bankrolled to the tune of R12.5 million.

Mashele wrote that Mashaba, who attained great wealth from his business ventures, with Black Like Me the most popular, w as granted the privilege to travel the world and throw a celebration for former president Nelson Mandela.

The book noted that the businessman declined the offer to replace then DA leader Helen Zille, allowing the "right person" to take the position.

Analyst and author Prince Mashele confirmed that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba funded his "unauthorised" biography to the tune of R12.5 million.

The news that Mashaba had paid the amount and approved chapters of The Outsider: Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba, prompted publisher Jonathan Ball to pull the book off shelves this week.

The publishing house stated that it was unaware of the payment arrangement between Mashele and Mashaba, and added that the "non-disclosure was a breach of trust".

In an interview with 702 on Tuesday, Mashele said he had no legal obligation to disclose a financial agreement with Mashaba and added that Jonathan Ball Publishers had not asked him.

Before the publishing house decided to withdraw the book, News24 grabbed a copy and found heaps of praise for Mashaba in it.

Here are 12 quotes in which Mashele venerated Mashaba as he detailed his life:

Mashaba is like Gates and Jobs

"Herman Mashaba was therefore untypical. His path looked hopeless. He did not complete his university studies, but he went on to do great things. In many ways, Mashaba's story has commonalities with the careers of two other famous dropouts, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, both of whom went on to change the world."

Overcoming poverty

"Herman Mashaba, the successful businessman, did banish poverty from the extended Mashaba family, even though Herman dropped out of his university studies in his second year."

Different from other politicians

"When a man acts in such a fashion, without being driven by a supernatural or material motive, we witness a department of the human soul that is neither spiritual in a religious case nor material in a practical sense. It is a complex mental state peculiar to humankind. Such profound phenomena are often manifested by people who are not conscious of the weight and elevated meaning of their actions. Mashaba seems to be such one individual."

On open-heartedness

"Mashaba was a quintessential patriotic bourgeois who donated money to the ANC without even keeping records. The ANC was grateful for his contribution, which explains why Mboweni rushed to offer Mashaba a shoulder to cry on when they heard of the fire. Mashaba's heart was too generous in its outpourings to the ANC."

Mandela and Mashaba

"When the former president turned 80, he asked Mashaba to be part of the organising team for his birthday celebration. Not only was this a demonstration of deep trust, but Mandela knew that when it came to ANC-related matters, Mashaba's big heart and fat wallet were always open."

On being wealthy

"By this time, Mashaba had been wealthy for some years. They had travelled the world and were a confident couple. Even in the company of their former white oppressors, they did not behave like wet chickens. They did not walk with their tails between their legs. They strutted around with the swagger of the rich."

Getting the job done

"Such is the kind of man who declined the offer to succeed Helen Zille as leader of the DA. No doubt other, more ambitious men would have grabbed that rare opportunity with both hands, knowing the national attention and political power such an elevated office would bring. Mashaba's approach to positions is to get the right person to do the job."

Expertise over power

"Typical politicians think in terms of power; Mashaba thinks in terms of expertise. He also thinks like a capitalist who will do nothing to compromise the bottom line."

A man deemed a threat to the ANC.

"The ANC viewed Herman Mashaba as a threat to be contained and as a political maverick who had the potential to topple the ANC in the whole of Gauteng."

Politics by choice

"This is a man who had made enough money to sustain a hedonistic lifestyle, and yet he felt the urge to throw himself into the crucible of politics, an arena in which personal insults and the torment of the soul are guaranteed."

Transparent soul

"It would be unfair to place Herman Mashaba on so grand a scale, but few among those who know how he entered politics would fail to discern the sense of personal responsibility he feels about South Africa's parlous situation. Nor would an unjaundiced eye fail to see the overflowing passion in Mashaba's transparent soul."

Young black millionaire

"The exiles had no idea that the twenty-something in their company that night was Herman Mashaba, the young black millionaire who had amassed fabulous wealth out of perming black people's hair."