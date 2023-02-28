1h ago

‘It is just harrowing’: ANC MP Maurencia Gillion dies during training workshop

  • On Tuesday ANC MP Maurencia Gillion died during a training workshop hosted by the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town.
  • During the afternoon session of the workshop, Gillion suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.
  • Gillion represented the Western Cape in the NCOP, served in the Select Committee on Health and Social Services.

The ANC’s caucus in Parliament has lost another one of its members.

On Tuesday, ANC MP Maurencia Gillion died during a training workshop for MPs, organised by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), at the Cape Town City Lodge.

Gillion was an ANC MP in the NCOP.

Gillion, who was attending the three-day strategic review and planning workshop that started on Tuesday, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness during the afternoon session. 

She died on the spot following unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate her.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo, like the rest of the MPs who were present at the scene, were left distressed and shocked by the sudden passing.

"All of us are in a state of great grief, inexplicable shock and anguish. Nothing could have prepared any of us here for this. To lose a Member of Parliament is very sad, but to lose her in this manner is just harrowing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Honourable Gillion and pray for their strength to surmount this unbearable pain," Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said in a joint statement.

READ | ANC MP and 'advocate for women’s rights' Jacqueline Mofokeng has died

Gillion, who represented the Western Cape in the NCOP, served in the select committee on health and social services.

Gillion is a well-known figure in the ANC Western Cape especially in rural parts of the province.

Originally from Grabouw, she was the mayor of the Overberg District Municipality between 2006 and 2010.

Gillion then served as an MPL in the Western Cape provincial parliament from 2014 to 2019.

Within the ANC, she served as the party's deputy provincial secretary from 2011 to 2015 and as the party's provincial treasurer from 2015 to 2019.

In May 2019, Gillion was sworn in as a permanent delegate to the NCOP becoming one of six permanent delegates from the Western Cape.


