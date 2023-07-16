1h ago

Share

It's a political campaign that won’t succeed, says Mbalula on Mashatile's troubles

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula
Melinda Stuurman
  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says there is a clear political campaign against Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
  • According to Mbalula, the campaign will not succeed because the ANC "sees it for what it is".
  • News24 revealed Mashatile led a life of luxury and seeming excess, using multimillion-rand homes owned by tenderpreneurs and beneficiaries of government contracts.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended his deputy president, Paul Mashatile, arguing the "plot" against Mashatile will not succeed.

According to Mbalula, the party viewed the recent articles about Mashatile's life in a serious light and he would be requested to answer to it.

On Sunday, he addressed a press briefing on the ANC's national executive committee outcomes.

Asked about Mashatile, Mbalula said if there were any integrity questions the party would step in.

"All that we are seeing is claims and stories about the deputy president.

"We are looking at it, to the extent that it is a political campaign aimed at annihilating an individual. We are observing it with keen interest.

"Never again will we come to a stage when political leaders of the ANC are subjected to these shenanigans," he added.

Mbalula, however, said ANC members should answer for what they are accused of.

READ | Ramaphosa: 'There's no plot to oust Mashatile'

"When people say that Mbalula owes somebody R3 million, I must answer. But I know the story, where it comes from. I can tell you where it comes from, but I will answer. I must answer. The ANC cannot answer for something that I do.

"The ANC does not know when I sit at night with crooks and ask for R3 million. The ANC does not know that. I must answer."

He reiterated those found to be committing "wrongdoings" should answer to the party's integrity commission.

"That is what society wants. Then on the basis of your answers you must be cleared [or not].

"If it is a political campaign, we will see it for what it is, because it will not succeed. Even journalists, we know that somebody gives you a dossier, you write. We can't blame journalists," he added.

News24 revealed Mashatile led a life of luxury and seeming excess, using multimillion-rand homes owned by tenderpreneurs and beneficiaries of government contracts on Cape Town's exclusive Atlantic Seaboard to entertain a string of lovers and friends.

He was also thrust into the spotlight after members of his security detail were recently caught assaulting motorists.

Mashatile defended his association with Edwin Sodi, involved in allegations of corruption, and Ndavhe Mareda, a supplier of coal to Eskom, saying he had known the pair for years.

Last Sunday, City Press reported Mashatile said those conspiring against him had set a deadline of August to remove him.

He refused to name the plotters behind the campaign to unseat him three months after assuming the deputy presidency.

Carol Paton | A Mashatile presidency may be coming soon. What does he stand for?

Mashatile said he was still trying to investigate the motives of those who had tried to block him from being elected deputy president of the country and who had then tried to remove him after President Cyril Ramaphosa had appointed him.

Ramaphosa confronted Mashatile over claims there was a plot to oust him from office.

Ramaphosa, who has the power to appoint and fire his deputy, has squarely rejected Mashatile's assertion, saying there was "no truth or substance" to Mashatile's claims. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancfikile mba­lulapaul mashatilegovernmentpolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 3458 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 667 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.70
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
972.55
0.0%
Palladium
1,272.04
0.0%
Gold
1,955.57
0.0%
Silver
24.95
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

8h ago

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo