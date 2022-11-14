'It’s confidential': Mashatile mum on Ramaphosa’s disclosure to NEC on Phala Phala

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has refused to give clarity on what disclosure was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the NEC regarding Phala Phala.

News24 reported over the weekend Ramaphosa maintained before the NEC money stolen from his farm had been acquired through legitimate means.

Mashatile said the matter was confidential as the president was addressing the NEC, and further details on the topic will only emerge once the integrity committee concludes its deliberations.

Despite calling a media briefing to give details on its contentious national executive committee (NEC) meeting that took place over the weekend, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile would not divulge any information disclosed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the committee on Phala Phala.

"Regarding what the president actually said, it was confidential; he was briefing just the NEC," said Mashatile.

He added whatever else the media or citizens wished to know - regarding the alleged robbery at the president's Phala Phala farm and the subsequent allegations of wrongdoing that have surfaced against Ramaphosa - would be made public once the reports have been concluded.

His utterances come after several media reports claimed the NEC descended into chaos as Ramaphosa's foes called on him to step aside after he had somewhat addressed the Phala Phala matter during his delivery of the political overview report, meant for approval by the NEC before he tables it at the party's looming national elective conference.

Ramaphosa is said to have maintained the US dollars stolen from his farm were the proceeds of legitimate business transactions.

Senior ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who has expressed a wish to contest Ramaphosa for the presidency, is said to have been among the many foes to challenge this version, asking why the money was not banked, instead of being hidden under sofa cushions, if it was indeed legitimately acquired.

While the Phala Phala matter was raised as part of discussions around the political overview report, the report on the subject by the integrity commission was never tabled before the last ordinary sitting of the current NEC tenure.

Mashatile clarified while the integrity commission had tabled a report to the NEC, it was not on matters affecting the president.

"On the issue of the integrity committee, the committee reports to the NEC when there are issues they want to convey. That is why I said on Friday that a report meant to be tabled was on my desk. It had nothing to do with Phala Phala.

"It was a report of the integrity committee on other matters. That report was tabled and noted by the NEC, and the NEC said they had some questions about that report and would like the integrity commission to be invited to come and answer some of the questions they had.

"On the issue affecting the president, the integrity commission did not send the report to us; instead, a draft report was leaked in the media, but no report has come to the NEC," said Mashatile.

The Phala Phala report is now expected to be tabled before a special NEC meeting that will be called before the party's 16 December national elective conference.



