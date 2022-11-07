It's failure, 'disrespect from all of you': Malema slams EFF branches for not electing women leaders

EFF leader Julius Malema has lamented the lack of women elected as provincial leaders in his party.

He said gender-based violence was a problem in South Africa and that men could not be tasked with resolving it without the input of women.

Malema was speaking after the Eastern Cape and Free State elected new leaders on Sunday.

EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed his displeasure over his party's failure to elect women at its Eastern Cape elective congress, and the snubbing of its only female provincial chairperson in the Free State in favour of a man.

Addressing both conferences, the Eastern Cape one earlier on Sunday morning, and the Free State conference in the afternoon, Malema said he was not proud that voters had felt no women were worthy of being in the top five.

"Five men were voted in at the Eastern Cape congress, no women, and they (the men) don't see anything wrong.

"Are you saying in a conference of 1 400 delegates, there are no women to qualify to be in the top five?" he asked.

While applauding the Free State for at least electing two women to its top five, Malema said it was deeply disappointing that the province had now opted to snub the party's only female provincial chairperson, Mandisa Makesini.

"The whole of SA has no woman chairperson now."

Malema added that although he was deeply disappointed, he respected the delegates' constitutional right to nominate whoever they pleased.

♦?Must Watch ♦?The CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing delegates at the 3rd Eastern Cape #EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly - There is nothing beautiful if it doesn't include women, A beautiful thing comes with the inclusion of women pic.twitter.com/X5e0vAcOop — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 6, 2022

"That is why I do not come and address you before you elect your leader, so that you don't say I have influenced you.

"But now that you have been elected, I will sleep well, knowing that I have told you that you have committed suicide on your own by not re-electing Mandisa."

South Africa's biggest problem was the killing and raping of women, and the country was battling to find a permanent solution to this problem, Malema said.

READ | Why the ANC and EFF deadlocked over running of Ekurhuleni metro

"Did the EFF in Free State discuss that and, if they did, what is their resolution on how we are going to resolve it?

"Two provinces are meeting the EFF today - one elects the top five, and all of the top five are men.

"They are saying these men, five of them, must sit and go and resolve the killing of women without women's input."

The EFF leader reiterated that he would "never be proud of anything that doesn't have women in it", as "it's a failure to all of you".

He said:

It's disrespect from all of you. You don't see even a single woman to be worthy of being part of the top five.

Malema was speaking after the EFF in the Eastern Cape and Free State met over the weekend to elect new leadership.

The newly elected Eastern Cape top five are: Chairperson Zilindile Vena; deputy chairperson Mlamli Makhetha; secretary Simthembile Madikizela; deputy secretary Zolile Mgqwayiza; and treasurer Thembinkosi Apleni.

The DP @FloydShivambu welcoming the newly elected Eastern Cape top 5 PCT Members The Chairperson Zilindile Vena, the Deputy Chairperson Mlamli Makhetha, the Secretary Simthembile Madikizela, the deputy Secretary Zolile Mgqwayiza and the Treasurer Thembinkosi Apleni pic.twitter.com/0sRjDaQu25 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 6, 2022

In the Free State, former provincial chairperson Makesini was defeated by Mapheule Liphoko. The latter received 343 votes, and Makesini 278.

Thomas Macingwane was elected deputy chairperson, while the new secretary will be Malefane Msimanga. The new deputy secretary is Amelia Tshabalala, and Seipati Nanyane is the treasurer.

Malema advised the new leadership and those who had lost to quickly put aside their differences and work hand in hand to unseat the ANC in both provinces.