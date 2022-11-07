1h ago

add bookmark

It's failure, 'disrespect from all of you': Malema slams EFF branches for not electing women leaders

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema
PHOTO: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica
  • EFF leader Julius Malema has lamented the lack of women elected as provincial leaders in his party. 
  • He said gender-based violence was a problem in South Africa and that men could not be tasked with resolving it without the input of women. 
  • Malema was speaking after the Eastern Cape and Free State elected new leaders on Sunday.

EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed his displeasure over his party's failure to elect women at its Eastern Cape elective congress, and the snubbing of its only female provincial chairperson in the Free State in favour of a man. 

Addressing both conferences, the Eastern Cape one earlier on Sunday morning, and the Free State conference in the afternoon, Malema said he was not proud that voters had felt no women were worthy of being in the top five. 

"Five men were voted in at the Eastern Cape congress, no women, and they (the men) don't see anything wrong. 

"Are you saying in a conference of 1 400 delegates, there are no women to qualify to be in the top five?" he asked.

While applauding the Free State for at least electing two women to its top five, Malema said it was deeply disappointing that the province had now opted to snub the party's only female provincial chairperson, Mandisa Makesini.

"The whole of SA has no woman chairperson now."

Malema added that although he was deeply disappointed, he respected the delegates' constitutional right to nominate whoever they pleased.

"That is why I do not come and address you before you elect your leader, so that you don't say I have influenced you. 

"But now that you have been elected, I will sleep well, knowing that I have told you that you have committed suicide on your own by not re-electing Mandisa."

South Africa's biggest problem was the killing and raping of women, and the country was battling to find a permanent solution to this problem, Malema said.

READ | Why the ANC and EFF deadlocked over running of Ekurhuleni metro

"Did the EFF in Free State discuss that and, if they did, what is their resolution on how we are going to resolve it?

"Two provinces are meeting the EFF today - one elects the top five, and all of the top five are men. 

"They are saying these men, five of them, must sit and go and resolve the killing of women without women's input."

The EFF leader reiterated that he would "never be proud of anything that doesn't have women in it", as "it's a failure to all of you".

He said: 

It's disrespect from all of you. You don't see even a single woman to be worthy of being part of the top five.

Malema was speaking after the EFF in the Eastern Cape and Free State met over the weekend to elect new leadership. 

The newly elected Eastern Cape top five are: Chairperson Zilindile Vena; deputy chairperson Mlamli Makhetha; secretary Simthembile Madikizela; deputy secretary Zolile Mgqwayiza; and treasurer Thembinkosi Apleni. 

In the Free State, former provincial chairperson Makesini was defeated by Mapheule Liphoko. The latter received 343 votes, and Makesini 278. 

Thomas Macingwane was elected deputy chairperson, while the new secretary will be Malefane Msimanga. The new deputy secretary is Amelia Tshabalala, and Seipati Nanyane is the treasurer.

Malema advised the new leadership and those who had lost to quickly put aside their differences and work hand in hand to unseat the ANC in both provinces. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemafree stateeastern capepolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 392 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 1591 votes
I don't use Twitter
69% - 4428 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.43
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.81
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,679.54
+0.4%
Silver
20.74
-0.6%
Palladium
1,894.00
+1.5%
Platinum
969.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,580
-0.3%
All Share
69,148
-0.2%
Resource 10
66,507
-0.1%
Industrial 25
81,767
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,800
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo