5m ago

Share

Joemat-Pettersson's sons did not snub ANC, they were still shocked - Motshekga

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC deputy secretary general, Nomvula Mokonyane, Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul, at Tina Joemat-Pettersson memorial service.
ANC deputy secretary general, Nomvula Mokonyane, Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul, at Tina Joemat-Pettersson memorial service.
ANC/Twitter
  • Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons wrote a letter to their mother expressing their love, which the family's representative read out. 
  • The ANC's Northern Cape chairperson Zamani Saul described Joemat-Pettersson as a mature politician who never personalised political differences. 
  • Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said she offered words of encouragement to Joemat-Pettersson just before her death on 5 June.

Tina Joemat-Petterson's children did not snub the ANC following the death of their mother, but were in shock and needed space. 

This is according to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who spoke at Joemat-Petterson's memorial service in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on Wednesday. 

Motshekga said Joemat-Petterson's sons, Austin and Terrance, who are friends with her own son, had told him they needed space. 

She said her son was told by one of the sons that: "Bro, I need space. I will talk to you when I have processed this matter. I am in shock." 

Sunday World reported that the late ANC politician's children had turned National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, and other party members away from Joemat-Petterson's home in Cape Town following her death on 5 June. 

Motshekga said: 

And that is why sometimes I would not say Tina's kids snubbed the ANC... They are kids. They were in shock and needed space.

Reflecting on her last interaction with Joemat-Pettersson, a few days before her death, Motshekga said she offered words of encouragement.

Motshekga said she had told Joemat-Pettersson: "Comrade Tina, whatever they say, know that some of us believe you. We have worked with you, we believe in you and don't worry, there is no storm that is there permanently; this will pass." 

READ | Busisiwe Mkhwebane has much innuendo, but few straight answers, on Tina Joemat-Pettersson

This comes after Joemat-Pettersson was accused of facilitating negotiations for a bribe with suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana. 

Skosana alleged that Joemat-Pettersson had asked for R600 000 on behalf of herself, the Section 194 chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. He claimed the alleged bribe was to make the investigation into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office go away. 

Although the former minister's cause of death remains unknown, Mkhwebane speculated that had she not faced an impeachment inquiry, Joemat-Pettersson would still be alive. 

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane spoke on the allegations at a media briefing. She played audio recordings and produced WhatsApp messages she alleged were from Joemat-Pettersson seeking to extort money from Skosana. 

Despite these allegations, only sweet words and fond memories were shared at Wednesday's memorial for Joemat-Pettersson, which was attended by family, friends, the ANC Women's League, and colleagues.

Fabian Borman read a heartfelt letter on behalf of Joemat-Pettersson's sons, who expressed their deep love for their mother. 

They said their mother, whom they described as their best friend, found "the perfect balance between her career and us" and took up the role of both mother and father, and gave them advice that would guide them for the rest of their lives. 

"Your room is empty, but our hearts are full knowing you are with Papa and the Lord, God, your maker, looking down upon us," read the letter. 

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Joemat-Pettersson gave ID statement on Estina days before her death

Other speakers included the deputy minister of international relations and co-operation, Alvin Botes, and Northern Cape provincial chairperson Zamani Saul. 

Saul described Joemat-Pettersson as a humble person with political maturity.

"She never personalised political differences. In most cases, we substantively shared the same views and differed sharply from others, but she always remained civil and comradely.

 "This is because she understood very well that differences among ourselves should be resolved through persuasion and not [by] attack[ing] each other person [with] lies and insults, and scandalising each other's names." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anctina joemat-petterssonangie motshekganorthern capekimberlypolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry will be finalised before her term ends in October?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there's no chance of that happening
93% - 1823 votes
Yes, there's still time to course correct
7% - 146 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

4h ago

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

4h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
+1.9%
Rand - Pound
23.20
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
19.83
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.48
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Platinum
974.87
-0.1%
Palladium
1,400.21
+3.5%
Gold
1,957.02
+0.7%
Silver
24.03
+1.5%
Brent Crude
74.29
+3.3%
Top 40
72,629
+0.2%
All Share
78,060
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,555
+1.7%
Industrial 25
104,636
-0.8%
Financial 15
16,006
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

7h ago

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

6h ago

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo