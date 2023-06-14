Joemat-Pettersson's sons did not snub ANC, they were still shocked - Motshekga

Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons wrote a letter to their mother expressing their love, which the family's representative read out.

The ANC's Northern Cape chairperson Zamani Saul described Joemat-Pettersson as a mature politician who never personalised political differences.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said she offered words of encouragement to Joemat-Pettersson just before her death on 5 June.

Tina Joemat-Petterson's children did not snub the ANC following the death of their mother, but were in shock and needed space.

This is according to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, who spoke at Joemat-Petterson's memorial service in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on Wednesday.

Motshekga said Joemat-Petterson's sons, Austin and Terrance, who are friends with her own son, had told him they needed space.

She said her son was told by one of the sons that: "Bro, I need space. I will talk to you when I have processed this matter. I am in shock."

Sunday World reported that the late ANC politician's children had turned National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, and other party members away from Joemat-Petterson's home in Cape Town following her death on 5 June.

Motshekga said:

And that is why sometimes I would not say Tina's kids snubbed the ANC... They are kids. They were in shock and needed space.

Reflecting on her last interaction with Joemat-Pettersson, a few days before her death, Motshekga said she offered words of encouragement.

Motshekga said she had told Joemat-Pettersson: "Comrade Tina, whatever they say, know that some of us believe you. We have worked with you, we believe in you and don't worry, there is no storm that is there permanently; this will pass."

This comes after Joemat-Pettersson was accused of facilitating negotiations for a bribe with suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana.

Skosana alleged that Joemat-Pettersson had asked for R600 000 on behalf of herself, the Section 194 chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. He claimed the alleged bribe was to make the investigation into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office go away.

Although the former minister's cause of death remains unknown, Mkhwebane speculated that had she not faced an impeachment inquiry, Joemat-Pettersson would still be alive.

On Tuesday, Mkhwebane spoke on the allegations at a media briefing. She played audio recordings and produced WhatsApp messages she alleged were from Joemat-Pettersson seeking to extort money from Skosana.

Despite these allegations, only sweet words and fond memories were shared at Wednesday's memorial for Joemat-Pettersson, which was attended by family, friends, the ANC Women's League, and colleagues.

Fabian Borman read a heartfelt letter on behalf of Joemat-Pettersson's sons, who expressed their deep love for their mother.

They said their mother, whom they described as their best friend, found "the perfect balance between her career and us" and took up the role of both mother and father, and gave them advice that would guide them for the rest of their lives.

"Your room is empty, but our hearts are full knowing you are with Papa and the Lord, God, your maker, looking down upon us," read the letter.

Other speakers included the deputy minister of international relations and co-operation, Alvin Botes, and Northern Cape provincial chairperson Zamani Saul.

Saul described Joemat-Pettersson as a humble person with political maturity.

"She never personalised political differences. In most cases, we substantively shared the same views and differed sharply from others, but she always remained civil and comradely.

"This is because she understood very well that differences among ourselves should be resolved through persuasion and not [by] attack[ing] each other person [with] lies and insults, and scandalising each other's names."