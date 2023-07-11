Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is not an ANC mayor – Panyaza Lesufi

The ANC is hosting a local government summit in Boksburg.

A NC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said at the summit that Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda should not be seen as an ANC mayor.

He said Gwamanda was elected because of the ANC's determination to keep the DA out of power.

Speaking in Boksburg on Tuesday at an ANC local government summit, Lesufi said Gwamanda was elected because the ANC chose to vote against the DA.

"Anyone who misleads you that Joburg mayor is an ANC mayor is untrue. Everything we did was vote against the DA; that is what we did. The current mayor is not the mayor of the ANC; he is a mayor who defeated the DA. Where we stand now in Joburg, we are unstoppable, and will crush any motion of [no] confidence that comes our way. We have removed the DA in 11 municipalities. In Midvaal and Tshwane they are still hanging on," he said.

Lesufi had an active hand in negotiating with Gwamanda's party, Al Jama-ah, and Gwamanda was actively picked as a mayoral candidate, with the ANC's acceptance.

Lesufi told ANC councillors that the party was in a better place than it was after the 2021 municipal elections, in which it lost majorities in 11 municipalities in the province, including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

It had to claw back power in those municipalities through partnerships that have soured in some areas, leaving it at the mercy of smaller parties, which helped it gain a majority.

In the Lesedi Local Municipality, the party was short of a few seats and partnered with a local party. Lesufi said the ANC was held hostage in the partnership because the party asked the ANC to help fund it.

A similar dynamic played out in Sedibeng.

"In Lesedi, we arranged a local formation in the area and governed with that formation. It was the beginning of problems; if they fight among themselves, it becomes a problem, and they want the ANC to fund them in the by-elections we contest. We gave our leadership permission to be creative in running the municipality.

"In Sedibeng, we went into a coalition with a Christian movement that did not have Christian values, and the first thing they say is 'give me something'," he said.

The local government summit is expected to include debates about coalition partnerships in the province.

The ANC experienced rifts with councillors in Ekurhuleni who rejected working with the EFF.

Lesufi said the party must decide on limiting motions of no confidence votes.

It wants a threshold at four votes a year.



