JUST IN | DA to approach UN Human Rights Council over Malema chanting 'kill the boer' – Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen has announced that the party will file charges against EFF leader Julius Malema and the ANC with the United Nations Human Rights Council.

This comes after Malema chanted the controversial "Kill the boer, kill the farmer" during the EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking on the party's YouTube channel, Steenhuisen said he was also going to approach Parliament's ethics committee, as well as seeking legal advice on approaching the Public Protector, or going to court.



He accused accused Malema of inciting civil war. He also alleged that the ANC had failed to reprimand its "protégé" Malema.

This is a developing story.







