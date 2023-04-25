4m ago

Share

JUST IN | DA wants Mpho Phalatse back as Joburg mayor as election looms

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpho Phalatse may make a return as Joburg mayor if the DA gets its way.
Mpho Phalatse may make a return as Joburg mayor if the DA gets its way.
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images/Rapport
  • The mayoral seat in Johannesburg is vacant for a week.
  • Councillors will meet at a special sitting next Tuesday to vote in a new mayor, following the resignation of Thapelo Amad.
  • The DA wants former mayor Mpho Phalatse back in the position, but the party does not have enough council support to ensure her return.

The DA wants Mpho Phalatse back as the mayor of Johannesburg.

Phalatse will stand as the party's mayoral candidate on 2 May when a special sitting will be held in the Johannesburg council to elect a new mayor for the country's economic hub.

Fierce contestation for political power in the council will take centre stage this week after Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad resigned as Johannesburg mayor on Monday.

His resignation followed criticism of his leadership capabilities.

He had begun losing favour with some of the coalition partners in the ANC-EFF-Patriotic Alliance political bloc that voted him into office in January.

Amad's resignation was announced by ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, who has been leading the coalition negotiations after ActionSA tabled a no-confidence motion in Amad.

Lesufi said the ANC-led coalition partnership would meet in the next few days to decide on a mayoral candidate.

Coalition leaders told News24 that a councillor from a minority party may be picked to replace Amad.

Meanwhile, in welcoming Amad's resignation, the DA said it was ready to field Phalatse to again take a chance at leading the City.

READ | Day of high drama in Joburg council as Mpho Phalatse voted out as mayor

Phalatse had a tempestuous term as mayor since her election in November 2021. She was ousted in a second motion of no confidence in January.

The DA said Phalatse had the experience to lead Johannesburg.

DA Gauteng lead Fred Nel said on Tuesday:

The ANC-EFF-PA coalition does not yet have a 'compromise candidate' to replace Amad, and behind the scenes, horse-trading for positions has commenced, ignoring the interests of residents of Johannesburg. The DA will nominate Dr Mpho Phalatse as our mayoral candidate. Dr Phalatse has a proven track record and an understanding of the needs of the people of Johannesburg.

READ | UPDATE | Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad resigns

It is unclear where the DA will get the majority of the votes to ensure Phalatse's election.

With its numbers in the council, the ANC, with the EFF, PA and several other smaller political parties, holds the majority, which will see its candidate elected.

The DA had already angered critical political allies in the Johannesburg council when party leader John Steenhuisen refused to negotiate with the Patriotic Alliance, saying the party had to end its ties with the ANC.

ActionSA already indicated that the DA's decision was hypocritical of the party's previous stance on working with various political parties to vote out the ANC and the EFF.

ActionSA Gauteng leader Funzi Ngobeni said the party would not give up on collaborating with other political parties. ActionSA said it intended to field its own candidate for the Johannesburg mayoral election.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancactionsampho phalatsethapelo amadgautengjohannesburgpolitical partiespoliticsgovernance
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the alleged turf wars brewing between the three ministers in charge of Eskom?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Fix load shedding, quit fighting
74% - 560 votes
Mantashe and Gordhan must fall back
21% - 157 votes
The law clearly outlines their powers
5% - 40 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

1h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.73
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.12
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
1,077.23
-0.0%
Palladium
1,510.04
-1.2%
Gold
1,990.34
+0.1%
Silver
25.05
-0.5%
Brent Crude
82.73
+1.3%
Top 40
72,287
-0.3%
All Share
77,893
-0.3%
Resource 10
68,217
-1.7%
Industrial 25
106,472
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,441
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo