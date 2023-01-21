1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Mantashe claims concerted effort within ANC to ensure he does not oversee Eskom

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Rosetta Msimango
  • ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has claimed that talks are underway within the ANC to sideline him from taking over stewardship of ailing power utility Eskom.
  • He said the plan was to now split the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy into two separate entities and place a minister who is pro-renewable energy at the helm of the entity that will take over Eskom. 
  • Mantashe said such a move was meant to appease liberals at the expense of the deepening crisis.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe believes there is a calculated plan to make sure that the ailing power utility, Eskom, is not placed under his custodianship.

He made the revelations while addressing the ANC’s 9th Free State elective conference on Saturday. 

Taking the opportunity to take a swipe at his own party’s national executive committee, Mantashe said the move was meant to appease liberals who want the country to reduce carbon emissions at the cost of citizens who must wallow in the darkness and other challenges created by not having electricity.

Mantashe said internally the ANC was now seeking to work around its own conference resolution that said Eskom should now be placed under the custodian of his ministry of mineral resources and energy. 

This, according to the visibly aggrieved Mantashe, would be done by splitting the department into two - that of mineral resources and another entity separate to this, overseeing energy.

“Within the ANC there is a new debate that says energy and mining must be split. They will split energy from my department [of mineral resources and energy] then say they are taking Eskom to energy in terms of the resolution from the conference of the ANC,” said Mantashe.

WATCH | Mantashe bats for Karpowership (again): 'We don't have the luxury to choose'

He added that such a decision was being taken to “appease both sides” - those demanding the reduction of carbon emissions, while ensuring that national conference resolutions would be fulfilled in the process.

Mantashe reiterated that an individual who is a “greenie [supporter of green energy]” would then be placed to oversee this new standalone Department of Energy.

“What they are going to do - take a person who favours greenies [green energy] and ask him to run energy - but this won’t resolve the load-shedding crisis,” said the minister.

He described those calling for the move towards green energy as “succumbing to the pressure of lowering the consumption of coal and go for the use of renewables.”

“It’s not our enemies calling for this, it's ourselves,” said Mantashe.

He said those like him calling on Eskom to improve its own generation capacity through improving the current capacity of coal-generation power stations were seen as “rebels”, while all they wanted to do was to ensure that the NEC fulfils its key priorities for 2023 which are to accelerate and resolve the energy crisis and load shedding

The minister also bemoaned what he described as a witch hunt against him, saying the ANC elective conference saw in its wisdom that Eskom should be moved to energy, however now the “debate is shifting from Eskom to attacking Gwede Mantsahe.”

“Now you see, when the liberals mobilise each other they do so through the media and say you have never approved a single megawatt of power generated using renewables. It’s not true, so when I tried to explain that when you approve contracts for renewables - there is a lag time of building that facility, you won’t get electricity immediately, on average it will take 16 months to build that facility - I was called a cynic," said Mantashe.

His utterances came as calls were mounting for Eskom not to be placed under his stewardship owing to his stance on renewable energy and insistence on the continued utilisation of coal and other fossil fuels.

READ | ANC Free State conference sees 6 people arrested after clashes with law enforcement

Mantashe said there were a few steps that would solve the current electricity crisis which included maintaining and servicing the capacity of Eskom’s coal generation power stations and ensuring that they move from a 49% electricity availability factor to at least 75%.

While the ANC has discussed the energy crisis internally, with opposition parties and other sectors, the party and the president have yet to address the nation on the state’s plan to resolve the escalating load shedding crisis.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancgwede mantasheload sheaddingpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 1081 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 314 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 1026 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.12
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.20
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.62
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,042.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,737.03
0.0%
Gold
1,926.20
0.0%
Silver
23.94
0.0%
Brent Crude
87.63
+1.7%
Top 40
73,193
-0.2%
All Share
79,270
-0.3%
Resource 10
78,250
-0.5%
Industrial 25
100,318
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,010
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

20 Jan

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

18 Jan

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo