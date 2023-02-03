1h ago

add bookmark

SARS postpones answering Steenhuisen's PAIA request on Ramaphosa's Phala Phala dollars

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Deaan Vivier
  • SARS extended the period in which it will inform DA leader John Steenhuisen whether it will accede to his request for its records on the Sudanese businessman who paid for President Cyril Ramaphosa's buffalo.
  • SARS informed Steenhuisen that it hadn't concluded "necessary consultations" on his request and postponed answering him by 30 days.
  • Ramaphosa told the Public Protector that a businessman, later identified as Hazim Mustafa, paid $580 000 for a buffalo from Phala Phala, which is the cash later stolen. 

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has postponed telling DA leader John Steenhuisen whether it will provide him with the declaration of US dollars by the Sudanese businessman who bought game from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

SARS is extending the period to respond to the request by 30 days.

Steenhuisen lodged a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application, requesting the records on 7 December. On Friday he received a response from SARS' deputy information officer, Siyabonga Nkabinde.

"Kindly be advised that due to necessary consultations not yet concluded with various divisions within SARS, consideration of your request is not completed as contemplated in Section 25(1) of PAIA," reads the letter.

"For the aforesaid reason, SARS hereby in terms of Section 26(1) (c) of PAIA extends the period to respond to your request by a period not exceeding 30 (thirty) days."

Steenhuisen is further informed that he has 180 days to lodge an appeal if he is aggrieved by this decision.

PAIA requires the entity which has received a request for information to inform the person who has made the request within 30 days whether it is granted.

Adriaan Basson | Phala Phala - Our democracy shouldn't hinge on one man's heartbeat

However, the act allows the information officer to extend this period by another 30 days if certain conditions are met, which includes "consultation among divisions of the public body or with another public body is necessary or desirable to decide upon the request that cannot reasonably be completed within the original period".

Phala Phala became a burning issue in June after the former director-general at the State Security Agency and former commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing a burglary at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

According to Fraser's affidavit, Ramaphosa had at least $4 million in cash stashed in a couch at his game farm - and then played a part in a cover-up following an allegedly illegal investigation into the matter.

DA leader John Steenhuisen.

The Public Protector recently announced that it has concluded its investigation into Phala Phala, but the report has not yet been released as it is undergoing quality checks.

READ | Phala Phala: Mystery Sudanese businessman paid $580 000 to Ramaphosa's farmhand 45 days before theft

In his submission to the Public Protector, Ramaphosa revealed that the cash came from Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa, who paid $580 000 for a buffalo from Ramaphosa's farm. Customs regulations would have required Mustafa to declare the money when he arrived in South Africa.

An independent panel appointed by Parliament found that Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer to. On 13 December, three days before the ANC's national elective conference, the party voted down the report in the National Assembly, meaning Ramaphosa survived impeachment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dasarsjohn steenhuisencyril ramaphosapoliticsphala phala reportcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1401 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 7715 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1598 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.48
-2.3%
Rand - Pound
21.13
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
18.92
-1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
975.74
-4.8%
Palladium
1,623.86
-2.8%
Gold
1,864.19
-2.5%
Silver
22.32
-4.9%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
74,082
+0.6%
All Share
80,241
+0.6%
Resource 10
75,186
+0.7%
Industrial 25
103,461
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,550
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo