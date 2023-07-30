1h ago

Share

Kgalema Motlanthe lauds gender, race mix in ANC Veterans' League executive committee

accreditation
Khaya Koko
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kgalema Motlanthe, left, at the ANC Veterans League conference in Boksburg, Gauteng.
Kgalema Motlanthe, left, at the ANC Veterans League conference in Boksburg, Gauteng.
ANC/Twitter
  • The ANC Veterans' League called the election of its leadership a return to the party's core non-racial and non-sexist values.
  • Former president Kgalema Motlanthe raved about the negotiated leadership choice that rejected contestation for positions.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Sunday.

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe, who oversaw the ANC Veterans' League conference's electoral process, hailed the "good performance" that avoided leadership squabbles in electing unopposed the league's 27-member executive committee that included 17 women.

On Sunday, in what party veterans said was a sign of their maturity, the league's nine provincial structures each nominated two names, as well as nine other luminary leaders, to form part of its national executive committee – the elders' highest decision-making structure.

The conference is in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The national executive includes Reverend Frank Chikane; the Presidency's former director-general during Thabo Mbeki's administration, Lisa Seftel; the executive of the National Economic Development and Labour Council; as well as former government minister and current ANC MP, Dipuo Peters.

The conference – Sunday is the last of its three days – was attended by more than 450 voting delegates.

Representatives from all nine provinces told the ANC's electoral commission, headed by Motlanthe, that voting would not be necessary.

READ | ANC veterans bemoan 'construction mafia' as Mbalula defends late arrival

The representatives said that the names chosen reflected the ANC's non-racialism and non-sexism policy for electing leaders, that the party adopted at its 1991 national conference – the first after its unbanning.

The delegates added that there should be a "geographical spread" in leadership so that all provinces can be represented in the national executive.

After the names were adopted by conference, Motlanthe gushed that the veterans returned what he called "the real ANC" by not fighting for positions, and focusing on policy.

Motlanthe said: 

You have outdone yourself. You can't improve on this performance.

On Saturday, the league's top five structure was elected, with Snuki Zikalala and Mavuso Msimang emerging as president and deputy president respectively, after being chosen unopposed.

READ | Snuki Zikalala is the new president of the ANC Veterans League

Anti-apartheid activist Ilva Mackay-Langa will be the veterans' secretary-general and former human settlements minister Connie September her deputy. Fazel Randera rounds up the league's top five structure as the treasurer-general.

Msimang, speaking to News24 after his election on Saturday, said the delegates were intentionally chosen from different races to return the party to its core Freedom Charter value that "South Africa belongs to all who live in it".  

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as party leader, is expected to close the conference on Sunday. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anckgalema motlantheboksburggautengpolitcs
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 10725 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 480 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+3.3%
Rand - Pound
22.19
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.05
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Platinum
935.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,245.03
0.0%
Gold
1,959.39
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,120
+0.3%
All Share
78,507
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,327
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,466
+1.4%
Financial 15
17,329
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo